@ng-apimock/core

by ng-apimock
3.4.0 (see all)

ng-apimock core module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

@ng-apimock/core

Introduction

ng-apimock is a modular Node.js framework that provides the ability to use scenario based api mocking.

You can use it for:

Installation

yarn add @ng-apimock/core --dev

Minimal setup example (serve.js)

This is a minimal setup example of how you can manually use @ng-apimock/core

const apimock = require('@ng-apimock/core');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.set('port', 9999);

apimock.processor.process({
    src: 'mocks'
});

app.use(apimock.middleware);

app.listen(app.get('port'), () => {
    console.log('@ng-apimock/core running on port', app.get('port'));
});

To start up the script just type:

node serve.js

Endpoints

There are a few endpoints available when you startup @ng-apimock/core:

  • /ngapimock/info - responsible for providing information of the running instance
  • /ngapimock/health - responsible for providing status information
  • /ngapimock/health/readiness - readiness probe
  • /ngapimock/health/liveness - liveness probe

Contact

We have a few channels for contact:

Extensive documentation

License

@ng-apimock is MIT licensed.

