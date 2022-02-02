Introduction

ng-apimock is a modular Node.js framework that provides the ability to use scenario based api mocking.

You can use it for:

Installation

yarn add @ng-apimock/core --dev

Minimal setup example (serve.js)

This is a minimal setup example of how you can manually use @ng-apimock/core

const apimock = require ( '@ng-apimock/core' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.set( 'port' , 9999 ); apimock.processor.process({ src : 'mocks' }); app.use(apimock.middleware); app.listen(app.get( 'port' ), () => { console .log( '@ng-apimock/core running on port' , app.get( 'port' )); });

To start up the script just type:

node serve.js

Endpoints

There are a few endpoints available when you startup @ng-apimock/core :

- responsible for providing information of the running instance /ngapimock/health - responsible for providing status information

We have a few channels for contact:

Extensive documentation

License

@ng-apimock is MIT licensed.