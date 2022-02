Pancake Toolkit

This repository is a monorepo manage with yarn workspaces and Lerna.

Packages

pancake-uikit : React components used to build the Pancake UI

eslint-config-pancake : An ESLint config for pancake, with Typescript and Prettier support

pancake-profile-sdk : Handy functions to retrieve data for Pancakeswap Profile system

token-lists : Main PancakeSwap token list and tools to validate it

How to use

Clone the repository

git clone git @github .com:pancakeswap/pancake-toolkit.git

Run yarn at the root of the workspace

cd pancake-toolkit yarn

Then, refer to the readme of each project.