auc

@nexusapp/apollo-upload-client

by Jayden Seric
14.1.3-patch2

A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that fetches a GraphQL multipart request if the GraphQL variables contain files (by default FileList, File, Blob, or ReactNativeFile instances), or else fetches a regular GraphQL POST or GET request (depending on the config and GraphQL operation).

Overview

Readme

Apollo upload logo

apollo-upload-client

npm version CI status

A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that allows FileList, File, Blob or ReactNativeFile instances within query or mutation variables and sends GraphQL multipart requests.

Setup

Install with npm:

npm install apollo-upload-client

Remove any uri, credentials, or headers options from the ApolloClient constructor.

Apollo Client can only have 1 terminating Apollo Link that sends the GraphQL requests; if one such as HttpLink is already setup, remove it.

Initialize the client with a terminating Apollo Link using createUploadLink.

Also ensure the GraphQL server implements the GraphQL multipart request spec and that uploads are handled correctly in resolvers.

Usage

Use FileList, File, Blob or ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within query or mutation variables to send a GraphQL multipart request.

See also the example API and client.

FileList

import { gql, useMutation } from '@apollo/client';

const MUTATION = gql`
  mutation ($files: [Upload!]!) {
    uploadFiles(files: $files) {
      success
    }
  }
`;

function UploadFiles() {
  const [mutate] = useMutation(MUTATION);

  function onChange({ target: { validity, files } }) {
    if (validity.valid) mutate({ variables: { files } });
  }

  return <input type="file" multiple required onChange={onChange} />;
}

File

import { gql, useMutation } from '@apollo/client';

const MUTATION = gql`
  mutation ($file: Upload!) {
    uploadFile(file: $file) {
      success
    }
  }
`;

function UploadFile() {
  const [mutate] = useMutation(MUTATION);

  function onChange({
    target: {
      validity,
      files: [file],
    },
  }) {
    if (validity.valid) mutate({ variables: { file } });
  }

  return <input type="file" required onChange={onChange} />;
}

Blob

import { gql, useMutation } from '@apollo/client';

const MUTATION = gql`
  mutation ($file: Upload!) {
    uploadFile(file: $file) {
      success
    }
  }
`;

function UploadFile() {
  const [mutate] = useMutation(MUTATION);

  function onChange({ target: { validity, value } }) {
    if (validity.valid) {
      const file = new Blob([value], { type: 'text/plain' });

      // Optional, defaults to `blob`.
      file.name = 'text.txt';

      mutate({ variables: { file } });
    }
  }

  return <input type="text" required onChange={onChange} />;
}

Support

Consider polyfilling:

API

Table of contents

Creates a terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads.

The link matches and extracts files in the GraphQL operation. If there are files it uses a FormData instance as the fetch options.body to make a GraphQL multipart request, otherwise it sends a regular POST request.

Some of the options are similar to the createHttpLink options.

ParameterTypeDescription
optionsobjectOptions.
options.uristring? = /graphqlGraphQL endpoint URI.
options.useGETForQueriesboolean?Should GET be used to fetch queries, if there are no files to upload.
options.isExtractableFileExtractableFileMatcher? = isExtractableFileCustomizes how files are matched in the GraphQL operation for extraction.
options.FormDataclass?FormData implementation to use, defaulting to the FormData global.
options.formDataAppendFileFormDataFileAppender? = formDataAppendFileCustomizes how extracted files are appended to the FormData instance.
options.fetchFunction?fetch implementation to use, defaulting to the fetch global.
options.fetchOptionsFetchOptions?fetch options; overridden by upload requirements.
options.credentialsstring?Overrides options.fetchOptions.credentials.
options.headersobject?Merges with and overrides options.fetchOptions.headers.
options.includeExtensionsboolean? = falseToggles sending extensions fields to the GraphQL server.

Returns: ApolloLink — A terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads.

See

Examples

Ways to import.

import { createUploadLink } from 'apollo-upload-client';

import createUploadLink from 'apollo-upload-client/public/createUploadLink.js';

Ways to require.

const { createUploadLink } = require('apollo-upload-client');

const createUploadLink = require('apollo-upload-client/public/createUploadLink');

A basic Apollo Client setup.

import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
import { createUploadLink } from 'apollo-upload-client';

const client = new ApolloClient({
  cache: new InMemoryCache(),
  link: createUploadLink(),
});

function formDataAppendFile

The default implementation for createUploadLink options.formDataAppendFile that uses the standard FormData.append method.

Type: FormDataFileAppender

ParameterTypeDescription
formDataFormDataFormData instance to append the specified file to.
fieldNamestringField name for the file.
file*File to append.

Examples

Ways to import.

import { formDataAppendFile } from 'apollo-upload-client';

import formDataAppendFile from 'apollo-upload-client/public/formDataAppendFile.js';

Ways to require.

const { formDataAppendFile } = require('apollo-upload-client');

const formDataAppendFile = require('apollo-upload-client/public/formDataAppendFile');

function isExtractableFile

The default implementation for createUploadLink options.isExtractableFile.

Type: ExtractableFileMatcher

ParameterTypeDescription
value*Value to check.

Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.

See

Examples

Ways to import.

import { isExtractableFile } from 'apollo-upload-client';

import isExtractableFile from 'apollo-upload-client/public/isExtractableFile.js';

Ways to require.

const { isExtractableFile } = require('apollo-upload-client');

const isExtractableFile = require('apollo-upload-client/public/isExtractableFile');

type ExtractableFileMatcher

A function that checks if a value is an extractable file.

Type: Function

ParameterTypeDescription
value*Value to check.

Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.

See

Examples

How to check for the default exactable files, as well as a custom type of file.

import { isExtractableFile } from 'apollo-upload-client';

const isExtractableFileEnhanced = (value) =>
  isExtractableFile(value) ||
  (typeof CustomFile !== 'undefined' && value instanceof CustomFile);

type FetchOptions

GraphQL request fetch options.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
headersobjectHTTP request headers.
credentialsstring?Authentication credentials mode.

See

type FormDataFileAppender

Appends a file extracted from the GraphQL operation to the FormData instance used as the fetch options.body for the GraphQL multipart request.

ParameterTypeDescription
formDataFormDataFormData instance to append the specified file to.
fieldNamestringField name for the file.
file*File to append. The file type depends on what the ExtractableFileMatcher extracts.

See

type ReactNativeFileSubstitute

A React Native File substitute.

Be aware that inspecting network traffic with buggy versions of dev tools such as Flipper can interfere with the React Native FormData implementation, causing multipart requests to have network errors.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
uristringFilesystem path.
namestring?File name.
typestring?File content type. Some environments (particularly Android) require a valid MIME type; Expo ImageResult.type is unreliable as it can be just image.

See

Examples

A camera roll file.

const fileSubstitute = {
  uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
  name: 'a.jpg',
  type: 'image/jpeg',
};

