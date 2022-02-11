npm install --save @nextcloud/vue-dashboard
npm link
npm ci
npm run build
# in your apps repo
npm link @nextcloud/vue-dashboard
This component displays a dashboard widget with an item list as its content.
You can define an optional header, footer and empty-content.
You can set this component in loading mode.
The default item rendering can be overridden with the default slot.
Items can have a context menu.
This component takes a list of items in the "items" prop.
If the default slot is not overridden, then do whatever you want with the item objects structure. You will access them in your custom default item slot.
If the default slot is not overridden, DashboardWidgetItem component is used so an items must look like:
const itemList = [
{
id: '1', // string or integer
targetUrl: 'https://target.org', // the item element is a link to this URL
avatarUrl: 'https://avatar.url/img.png', // used if avatarUsername is not defined
avatarUsername: 'Robert', // used if avatarUrl is not defined
avatarIsNoUser: true, // passed to the Avatar component in WidgetItem component
overlayIconUrl: generateUrl('/svg/core/actions/sound?color=' + this.themingColor), // optional, small icon to display on the bottom-right corner of the avatar
mainText: 'First item text',
subText: 'First item subtext',
},
{
id: '2',
targetUrl: 'https://other-target.org',
avatarUrl: 'https://other-avatar.url/img.png',
overlayIconUrl: generateUrl('/svg/core/actions/add?color=' + this.themingColor),
mainText: 'Second item text',
subText: 'Second item subtext',
},
]
You can optionally pass an object in the "itemMenu" prop to define a context menu for each items. Each entry of this object must define "text" and "icon" properties.
When clicking the menu item, an event (named like the itemMenu key) will be emitted to the widget's parent.
const itemMenu = {
// triggers an event named "markDone" when clicked
'markDone': {
text: t('app', 'Mark as done'),
icon: 'icon-checkmark',
},
// triggers an event named "hide" when clicked
'hide': {
text: t('app', 'Hide'),
icon: 'icon-toggle',
}
}
<template>
<DashboardWidget :items="items">
<template v-slot:default="{ item }">
{{ item.title }}
</template>
</DashboardWidget>
</template>
<script>
import { DashboardWidget } from '@nextcloud/vue-dashboard'
const myItems = [
{
title: 'first',
content: 'blabla',
},
{
title: 'second',
content: 'fuzzfuzz',
},
]
export default {
name: 'MyDashboardWidget',
props: [],
components: {
DashboardWidget,
},
data() {
return {
items: myItems
}
},
}
</script>
<template>
<DashboardWidget :items="items"
:show-more-url="'https://nextcloud.com'"
:item-menu="itemMenu"
@hide="onHide"
@markDone="onMarkDone"
:loading="state === 'loading'">
<template v-slot:empty-content>
Nothing to display
</template>
</DashboardWidget>
</template>
<script>
import { DashboardWidget } from '@nextcloud/vue-dashboard'
const myItems = [
{
id: '1',
targetUrl: 'https://target.org',
avatarUrl: 'https://avatar.url/img.png',
avatarUsername: 'Robert',
avatarIsNoUser: true,
overlayIconUrl: generateUrl('/svg/core/actions/sound?color=' + this.themingColor),
mainText: 'First item text',
subText: 'First item subtext',
},
{
id: '2',
targetUrl: 'https://other-target.org',
avatarUrl: 'https://other-avatar.url/img.png',
overlayIconUrl: generateUrl('/svg/core/actions/add?color=' + this.themingColor),
mainText: 'Second item text',
subText: 'Second item subtext',
},
]
const myItemMenu = {
// triggers an event named "markDone" when clicked
'markDone': {
text: t('app', 'Mark as done'),
icon: 'icon-checkmark',
},
// triggers an event named "hide" when clicked
'hide': {
text: t('app', 'Hide'),
icon: 'icon-toggle',
}
}
export default {
name: 'MyDashboardWidget',
props: [],
components: {
DashboardWidget,
},
data() {
return {
items: myItems,
itemMenu: myItemMenu,
loading: true,
}
},
methods: {
onMoreClick() {
console.log('more clicked')
const win = window.open('https://wherever.you.want', '_blank')
win.focus()
},
onHide(item) {
console.log('user wants to hide item ' + item.id)
// do what you want
},
onMarkDone(item) {
console.log('user wants to mark item ' + item.id + ' as done')
// do what you want
},
},
}
</script>
This component displays a dashboard widget item. It is used by default by the DashboardWidget component. You can also use it wherever you want.
It has an optional context menu.
You can optionally pass an object in the "itemMenu" prop to define a context menu for each items. Each entry of this object must define "text" and "icon" properties.
When clicking the menu item, an event (named like the itemMenu key) will be emitted to the widget's parent.
const itemMenu = {
// triggers an event named "markDone" when clicked
'markDone': {
text: t('app', 'Mark as done'),
icon: 'icon-checkmark',
},
// triggers an event named "hide" when clicked
'hide': {
text: t('app', 'Hide'),
icon: 'icon-toggle',
}
}
<template>
<DashboardWidgetItem
:target-url="targetUrl"
:avatar-url="avatarUrl"
:overlay-icon-url="overlayIconUrl"
:main-text="mainText"
:sub-text="subText" />
</template>
<script>
import { DashboardWidgetItem } from '@nextcloud/vue-dashboard'
const targetUrl = 'https://target.org'
const avatarUrl = 'https://avatar.url/img.png'
const overlayIconUrl = generateUrl('/svg/core/actions/sound?color=' + this.themingColor)
const mainText = 'I am an item'
const subText = 'and i can talk'
export default {
name: 'MyRootComponentOrWhatever',
props: [],
components: {
DashboardWidgetItem,
},
data() {
return {
targetUrl,
avatarUrl,
overlayIconUrl,
mainText,
subText,
}
},
}
</script>
<template>
<DashboardWidgetItem
:id="myItemId"
:target-url="targetUrl"
:avatar-url="avatarUrl"
:avatar-username="avatarUsername"
:avatar-is-no-user="avatarIsNoUser"
:overlay-icon-url="overlayIconUrl"
:main-text="mainText"
:sub-text="subText"
:item-menu="itemMenu"
@hide="onHide"
@markDone="onMarkDone" />
</template>
<script>
import { DashboardWidgetItem } from '@nextcloud/vue-dashboard'
const myItemId = '123abc'
const targetUrl = 'https://target.org'
const avatarUrl = 'https://avatar.url/img.png'
const avatarUsername = 'Johnny'
const avatarIsNoUser = true
const overlayIconUrl = generateUrl('/svg/core/actions/sound?color=' + this.themingColor)
const mainText = 'I am an item'
const subText = 'and i can talk'
const myItemMenu = {
// triggers an event named "markDone" when clicked
'markDone': {
text: t('app', 'Mark as done'),
icon: 'icon-checkmark',
},
// triggers an event named "hide" when clicked
'hide': {
text: t('app', 'Hide'),
icon: 'icon-toggle',
}
}
export default {
name: 'MyRootComponentOrWhatever',
props: [],
components: {
DashboardWidgetItem,
},
data() {
return {
myItemId,
targetUrl,
avatarUrl,
overlayIconUrl,
mainText,
subText,
itemMenu: myItemMenu,
}
},
}
</script>