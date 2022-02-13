Riccardo Giorato ● Padua ● 32 Rating s ● 30 Review s ● Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!

7 months ago

Poor Documentation Performant Abandoned

To sum up I don't suggest this module, you will be much better to use "webpack-bundle-analyzer" on your own. This an official module from the Nextjs Team to use "webpack-bundle-analyzer" but the main problem is that you can't change the settings of the webpack plugin. I wanted to prevent nextjs to open the browser on each build and wanted to change the bundle report filename to store it safely. The issue is that this module doesnt let anyone change these simple settings even if you can find many people talking about this issue. The Nextjs team said is doing this to make it possible to change this module without breaking changes but I didn't like this behaviour considering that this a super old issue and never updated. At the end I switched to using "webpack-bundle-analyzer" and that worked perfectly!