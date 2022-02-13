openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@next/bundle-analyzer

by vercel
12.0.7 (see all)

The React Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

483K

GitHub Stars

81.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

2,094

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Bundle Analysis

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
riccardogiorato

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago
Poor Documentation
Performant
Abandoned

To sum up I don't suggest this module, you will be much better to use "webpack-bundle-analyzer" on your own. This an official module from the Nextjs Team to use "webpack-bundle-analyzer" but the main problem is that you can't change the settings of the webpack plugin. I wanted to prevent nextjs to open the browser on each build and wanted to change the bundle report filename to store it safely. The issue is that this module doesnt let anyone change these simple settings even if you can find many people talking about this issue. The Nextjs team said is doing this to make it possible to change this module without breaking changes but I didn't like this behaviour considering that this a super old issue and never updated. At the end I switched to using "webpack-bundle-analyzer" and that worked perfectly!

0

Alternatives

next-plugin-bundle-statsAnalyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
1K
nextjs-bundle-analysisA github action that provides detailed bundle analysis on PRs for next.js apps
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
4K
nba
next-bundle-analyzerNextJS version of Webpack Bundle Analyzer.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1K
@carforyou/next-page-bundlesize📦 Page-level bundle size limits for next.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
bun
bundleThis package has moved to [here](https://www.npmjs.com/package/neutron).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial