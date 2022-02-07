New Relic Koa instrumentation

New Relic's official Koa framework instrumentation for use with the New Relic Node.js agent.

This module is a dependency of the agent and is installed by default when you install the agent.

Installation

Typically, most users use the version auto-installed by the agent. You can see agent install instructions here.

In some cases, installing a specific version is ideal. For example, new features or major changes might be released via a major version update to this module, prior to inclusion in the main New Relic Node.js Agent.

npm install @ newrelic / koa

require ( '@newrelic/koa' )

For more information, please see the agent installation guide.

Getting Started

Our API and developer documentation for writing instrumentation will be of help. We particularly recommend the tutorials and various "shim" API documentation.

Usage

In addition to the Koa framework, we support additional specific routing modules.

Supported Routing Modules

@koa/router

koa-router

koa-route

For more information, please see the agent compatibility and requirements.

Testing

The module includes a suite of unit and functional tests which should be used to verify that your changes don't break existing functionality.

All tests are stored in tests/ and are written using Tap with the extension .tap.js .

To run the full suite, run: npm test .

Individual test scripts include:

npm run unit npm run versioned

Support

Should you need assistance with New Relic products, you are in good hands with several support channels.

If the issue has been confirmed as a bug or is a feature request, please file a GitHub issue.

Support Channels

Privacy

At New Relic we take your privacy and the security of your information seriously, and are committed to protecting your information. We must emphasize the importance of not sharing personal data in public forums, and ask all users to scrub logs and diagnostic information for sensitive information, whether personal, proprietary, or otherwise.

We define “Personal Data” as any information relating to an identified or identifiable individual, including, for example, your name, phone number, post code or zip code, Device ID, IP address and email address.

For more information, review New Relic’s General Data Privacy Notice.

Contribute

We encourage your contributions to improve the koa instrumentation module! Keep in mind when you submit your pull request, you'll need to sign the CLA via the click-through using CLA-Assistant. You only have to sign the CLA one time per project.

If you have any questions, or to execute our corporate CLA, required if your contribution is on behalf of a company, please drop us an email at opensource@newrelic.com.

A note about vulnerabilities

As noted in our security policy, New Relic is committed to the privacy and security of our customers and their data. We believe that providing coordinated disclosure by security researchers and engaging with the security community are important means to achieve our security goals.

If you believe you have found a security vulnerability in this project or any of New Relic's products or websites, we welcome and greatly appreciate you reporting it to New Relic through HackerOne.

If you would like to contribute to this project, review these guidelines.

To all contributors, we thank you! Without your contribution, this project would not be what it is today. We also host a community project page dedicated to New Relic Koa (Node).

License

New Relic Koa instrumentation is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

New Relic Koa instrumentation also uses source code from third-party libraries. You can find full details on which libraries are used and the terms under which they are licensed in the third-party notices document.