react-intl-universal is a React internationalization package developed by Alibaba Group.
In case of internationalizing React apps, react-intl is one of most popular package in industry. react-intl decorate your React.Component with wrapped component which is injected internationalized message dynamically so that the locale data is able to be loaded dynamically without reloading page. The following is the example code using react-intl.
import { injectIntl } from 'react-intl';
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
const intl = this.props;
const title = intl.formatMessage({ id: 'title' });
return (<div>{title}</div>);
}
};
export default injectIntl(MyComponent);
However, this approach introduces two major issues.
Firstly, Internationalizing can be applied only in view layer such as React.Component. For Vanilla JS file, there's no way to internationalize it. For example, the following snippet is general form validator used by many React.Component in our apps. We definitely will not have such code separated in different React.Component in order to internationalize the warning message. Sadly, react-intl can't be used in Vanilla JS.
export default const rules = {
noSpace(value) {
if (value.includes(' ')) {
return 'Space is not allowed.';
}
}
};
Secondly, since your React.Component is wrapped by another class, the behavior is not as expected in many way. For example, to get the instance of React.Component, you can't use the normal way like:
class App {
render() {
<MyComponent ref="my"/>
}
getMyInstance() {
console.log('getMyInstance', this.refs.my);
}
}
Instead, you need to use the method
getWrappedInstance() to get that.
class MyComponent {...}
export default injectIntl(MyComponent, {withRef: true});
class App {
render() {
<MyComponent ref="my"/>
}
getMyInstance() {
console.log('getMyInstance', this.refs.my.getWrappedInstance());
}
}
Furthermore, your React.Component's properties are not inherited in subclass since component is injected by react-intl.
Due to the problem above, we create react-intl-universal to internationalize React app using simple but powerful API.
npm install react-intl-universal --save
In the following example, we initialize
intl with app locale data (
locales) and determine which locale is used dynamically (
currentLocale). Then use
intl.get(...) to get the internationalized message. That's all. Pretty simple!
Note that you are not necessary to load all locale data, just load the current locale data on demand. Please refer the example for more detail.
import intl from 'react-intl-universal';
// common locale data
require('intl/locale-data/jsonp/en.js');
require('intl/locale-data/jsonp/zh.js');
// app locale data
const locales = {
"en-US": require('./locales/en-US.js'),
"zh-CN": require('./locales/zh-CN.js'),
};
class App extends Component {
state = {initDone: false}
componentDidMount() {
this.loadLocales();
}
loadLocales() {
// init method will load CLDR locale data according to currentLocale
// react-intl-universal is singleton, so you should init it only once in your app
intl.init({
currentLocale: 'en-US', // TODO: determine locale here
locales,
})
.then(() => {
// After loading CLDR locale data, start to render
this.setState({initDone: true});
});
}
render() {
return (
this.state.initDone &&
<div>
{intl.get('SIMPLE')}
</div>
);
}
}
If the message contains variables the
{variable_name} is substituted directly into the string. In the example below, there are two variables
{name} and
{where}, the second argument representing the variables in
get method are substituted into the string.
Locale data:
{ "HELLO": "Hello, {name}. Welcome to {where}!" }
JS code:
intl.get('HELLO', { name: 'Tony', where: 'Alibaba' }) // "Hello, Tony. Welcome to Alibaba!"
Locale data:
{ "PHOTO": "You have {num, plural, =0 {no photos.} =1 {one photo.} other {# photos.}}" }
JS code:
intl.get('PHOTO', { num: 0 }); // "You have no photos."
intl.get('PHOTO', { num: 1 }); // "You have one photo."
intl.get('PHOTO', { num: 1000000 }); // "You have 1,000,000 photos."
Plural label supports standard ICU Message syntax.
Number thousands separators also varies according to the user's locale. According to this document, United States use a period to indicate the decimal place. Many other countries use a comma instead.
Locale data:
{ "SALE_PRICE": "The price is {price, number, USD}" }
JS code:
intl.get('SALE_PRICE', { price: 123456.78 }); // The price is $123,456.78
As mentioned, the locale data is in ICU Message format.
The syntax is {name, type, format}. Here is description:
price.
number,
date, and
time.
USD.
if
type is
number and
format is omitted, the result is formatted number with thousands separators. If
format is one of currency code, it will show in corresponding currency format.
Locale data:
{
"SALE_START": "Sale begins {start, date}",
"SALE_END": "Sale ends {end, date, long}"
}
JS code:
intl.get('SALE_START', {start:new Date()}); // Sale begins 4/19/2017
intl.get('SALE_END', {end:new Date()}); // Sale ends April 19, 2017
If
type is
date,
format has the following values:
short shows date as shortest as possible
medium shows short textual representation of the month
long shows long textual representation of the month
full shows dates with the most detail
Locale data:
{
"COUPON": "Coupon expires at {expires, time, medium}"
}
JS code:
intl.get('COUPON', {expires:new Date()}); // Coupon expires at 6:45:44 PM
if
type is
time,
format has the following values:
short shows times with hours and minutes
medium shows times with hours, minutes, and seconds
long shows times with hours, minutes, seconds, and timezone
When the specific key does't exist in current locale, you may want to make it return a default message. Use
defaultMessage method after
get method. For example,
Locale data:
{ "HELLO": "Hello, {name}" }
JS code:
const name = 'Tony';
intl.get('HELLO', { name }).defaultMessage(`Hello, ${name}`); // "Hello, Tony"
Or using
d for short:
const name = 'Tony';
intl.get('HELLO', { name }).d(`Hello, ${name}`); // "Hello, Tony"
And
getHTML also supports default message.
const name = 'Tony';
intl.getHTML('HELLO').d(<div>Hello, {name}</div>) // React.Element with "<div>Hello, Tony</div>"
The
get method returns string message. For HTML message, use
getHTML instead. For example,
Locale data:
{ "TIP": "This is <span style='color:red'>HTML</span>" }
JS code:
intl.getHTML('TIP'); // {React.Element}
react-intl-universal provides a utility helping developer determine the user's
currentLocale. As the running examples, when user select a new locale, it redirect user new location like
http://localhost:3000?lang=en-US. Then, we can use
intl.determineLocale to get the locale from URL. It can also support determine user's locale via cookie, localStorage, and browser default language. Refer to the APIs section for more detail.
When internationalizing a React component, you don't need to
intl.init again.
You could make it as peerDependency, then just load the locale data in the compoent.
/**
* Initialize properties and load CLDR locale data according to currentLocale
* @param {Object} options
* @param {string} options.escapeHtml To escape html. Default value is true.
* @param {string} options.currentLocale Current locale such as 'en-US'
* @param {Object} options.locales App locale data like {"en-US":{"key1":"value1"},"zh-CN":{"key1":"值1"}}
* @param {Object} options.warningHandler Ability to accumulate missing messages using third party services. See https://github.com/alibaba/react-intl-universal/releases/tag/1.11.1
* @param {string} options.fallbackLocale Fallback locale such as 'zh-CN' to use if a key is not found in the current locale
* @returns {Promise}
*/
init(options)
/**
* Load more locales after init
* @param {Object} locales App locale data
*/
load(locales)
/**
* Get the formatted message by key
* @param {string} key The string representing key in locale data file
* @param {Object} variables Variables in message
* @returns {string} message
*/
get(key, variables)
/**
* Get the formatted html message by key.
* @param {string} key The string representing key in locale data file
* @param {Object} variables Variables in message
* @returns {React.Element} message
*/
getHTML(key, options)
/**
* Helper: determine user's locale via URL, cookie, and browser's language.
* You may not need this API, if you have other rules to determine user's locale.
* @param {string} options.urlLocaleKey URL's query Key to determine locale. Example: if URL=http://localhost?lang=en-US, then set it 'lang'
* @param {string} options.cookieLocaleKey Cookie's Key to determine locale. Example: if cookie=lang:en-US, then set it 'lang'
* @param {string} options.localStorageLocaleKey LocalStorage's Key to determine locale such as 'lang'
* @returns {string} determined locale such as 'en-US'
*/
determineLocale(options)
/**
* Get the inital options
* @returns {Object} options includes currentLocale and locales
*/
getInitOptions()
As mentioned in the issue Mirror react-intl API, to make people switch their existing React projects from react-intl to react-intl-universal. We provide two compatible APIs as following.
/**
* As same as get(...) API
* @param {Object} options
* @param {string} options.id
* @param {string} options.defaultMessage
* @param {Object} variables Variables in message
* @returns {string} message
*/
formatMessage(options, variables)
/**
* As same as getHTML(...) API
* @param {Object} options
* @param {string} options.id
* @param {React.Element} options.defaultMessage
* @param {Object} variables Variables in message
* @returns {React.Element} message
*/
formatHTMLMessage(options, variables)
For example, the
formatMessage API
const name = 'Tony';
intl.formatMessage({ id:'hello', defaultMessage: `Hello, ${name}`}, {name});
is equivalent to
get API
const name = 'Tony';
intl.get('hello', {name}).d(`Hello, ${name}`);
And the
formatHTMLMessage API
const name = 'Tony';
intl.formatHTMLMessage({ id:'hello', defaultMessage: <div>Hello</div>}, {name});
is equivalent to
getHTML API
const name = 'Tony';
intl.getHTML('hello', {name}).d(<div>Hello</div>);
Before using react-intl-universal, you need to include scripts below in HTML to support older browser.
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script src="//f.alicdn.com/es5-shim/4.5.7/es5-shim.min.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
<script>
if(typeof Promise!=="function"){document.write('<script src="//f.alicdn.com/es6-shim/0.35.1/??es6-shim.min.js,es6-sham.min.js"><\/script>')}
</script>
This software is free to use under the BSD license.