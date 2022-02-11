Next.js plugin for for transforming SVGs into React components using SVGR
Install Next.js and
@newhighsco/next-plugin-svgr:
npm install --save next @newhighsco/next-plugin-svgr
Create a
next.config.js in your project:
// next.config.js
const withSvgr = require('@newhighsco/next-plugin-svgr')
module.exports = withSvgr({
svgrOptions: {
/* config options here */
}
})
In your code:
import starUrl, { ReactComponent as Star } from './star.svg'
const App = () => (
<>
<img src={starUrl} alt="star" />
<Star />
</>
)
In your
next-env.d.ts file (or in another type declaration file of your choosing that's within the
include section of your
tsconfig.js), simply add the following:
declare module '*.svg' {
import { FC, SVGProps } from 'react';
export const ReactComponent: FC<SVGProps<SVGSVGElement>>;
const src: string;
export default src;
}
This notifies the compiler of the 2 possible ways you're able to import and use SVG files with this plugin integrated.