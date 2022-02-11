Next.js plugin for for transforming SVGs into React components using SVGR

Installation

Install Next.js and @newhighsco/next-plugin-svgr :

npm install --save next @ newhighsco / next - plugin - svgr

Usage

Create a next.config.js in your project:

const withSvgr = require ( '@newhighsco/next-plugin-svgr' ) module .exports = withSvgr({ svgrOptions : { } })

In your code:

import starUrl, { ReactComponent as Star } from './star.svg' const App = () => ( <> <img src={starUrl} alt="star" /> <Star /> </> )

With TypeScript

In your next-env.d.ts file (or in another type declaration file of your choosing that's within the include section of your tsconfig.js ), simply add the following:

declare module '*.svg' { import { FC, SVGProps } from 'react'; export const ReactComponent: FC<SVGProps<SVGSVGElement>>; const src: string; export default src; }

This notifies the compiler of the 2 possible ways you're able to import and use SVG files with this plugin integrated.

Options

See options supported by SVGR