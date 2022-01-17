Neurosity SDK

The Neurosity software processes and manages the data produced by Neurosity headsets which measures, tracks and monitors EEG brainwaves.

This repository is where Neurosity develops the SDK. This source code is available to everyone under the standard MIT license and the documentation is can be found on docs.neurosity.co. Thank you for visiting this repository.

This README file is a hub to give you some information about the SDK. At a high-level we seek to use the SDK to provide the following solutions:

Universal JavaScript support: Node/Browser/Electron

Event-driven multi-client real-time architecture

Time synchronize clients to Neurosity devices

Contributing

There are many ways you can participate in the project, for example:

Submit bugs and feature requests, and help us verify as they are checked in.

Review source code changes.

Review the documentation and make pull requests for anything from typos to new content.

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

Feedback

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted a Code of Conduct. Contact opensource@neurosity.co with any additional questions or comments.

License

Copyright (c) Neurosity, Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the MIT license.