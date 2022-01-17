openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@neurosity/notion

by neurosity
5.7.0 (see all)

🤯 Crown API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

370

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Neurosity SDK

The Neurosity software processes and manages the data produced by Neurosity headsets which measures, tracks and monitors EEG brainwaves.

This repository is where Neurosity develops the SDK. This source code is available to everyone under the standard MIT license and the documentation is can be found on docs.neurosity.co. Thank you for visiting this repository.

This README file is a hub to give you some information about the SDK. At a high-level we seek to use the SDK to provide the following solutions:

  • Universal JavaScript support: Node/Browser/Electron
  • Event-driven multi-client real-time architecture
  • Time synchronize clients to Neurosity devices

Contributing

There are many ways you can participate in the project, for example:

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

Feedback

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted a Code of Conduct. Contact opensource@neurosity.co with any additional questions or comments.

License

Copyright (c) Neurosity, Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial