Shaka Player is an open-source JavaScript library for adaptive media. It plays adaptive media formats (such as DASH and HLS) in a browser, without using plugins or Flash. Instead, Shaka Player uses the open web standards MediaSource Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions.

Shaka Player also supports offline storage and playback of media using IndexedDB. Content can be stored on any browser. Storage of licenses depends on browser support.

Our main goal is to make it as easy as possible to stream adaptive bitrate video and audio using modern browser technologies. We try to keep the library light, simple, and free from third-party dependencies. Everything you need to build and deploy is in the sources.

Platform and browser support matrix

Browser Windows Mac Linux Android iOS >= 12 ChromeOS Other Chrome¹ Y Y Y Y Native Y - Firefox¹ Y Y Y untested⁵ Native - - Edge¹ Y - - - - - - Edge Chromium Y Y Y untested⁵ Native - - IE N - - - - - - Safari¹ - Y - - iPadOS 13

Native - - Opera¹ untested⁵ untested⁵ untested⁵ untested⁵ Native - - Chromecast² - - - - - - Y Tizen TV³ - - - - - - Y WebOS⁶ - - - - - - Y Xbox One - - - - - - Y

NOTES:

¹: On macOS, only Safari 12+ is supported. On iOS, only iOS 12+ is supported. Older versions will be rejected.

²: The latest stable Chromecast firmware is tested. Both sender and receiver can be implemented with Shaka Player.

³: Tizen 2017 model is actively tested and supported by the Shaka Player team. Tizen 2016 model is community-supported and untested by us.

⁵: These are expected to work, but are not actively tested by the Shaka Player team.

⁶: These are expected to work, but are community-supported and untested by us. Official support for LG WebOS TV: https://github.com/google/shaka-player/issues/1330



We support iOS 12+ through Apple's native HLS player. We provide the same top-level API, but we just set the video's src element to the manifest/media. So we are dependent on the browser supporting the manifests.

Shaka Player Embedded (for native iOS)

We have another project called Shaka Player Embedded which offers the same features and similar APIs for native apps on iOS. This project uses its own media stack, which allows it to play content that would otherwise not be supported. This supports both DASH and HLS manifests.

Manifest format support matrix

Format Video On-Demand Live Event In-Progress Recording DASH Y Y - Y HLS Y Y Y -

You can also create a manifest parser plugin to support custom manifest formats.

DASH features

DASH features supported:

VOD, Live, and In-Progress Recordings (dynamic VOD content)

MPD@timeShiftBufferDepth for seeking backward in Live streams

Multi-period content (static and dynamic)

Xlink elements (actuate=onLoad only, resolve-to-zero, fallback content)

All forms of segment index info: SegmentBase@indexRange, SegmentTimeline, SegmentTemplate@duration, SegmentTemplate@index, SegmentList

Multi-codec/multi-container manifests (we will negotiate support with the browser and choose the best ones)

Encrypted content (including custom ContentProtection schemas, PSSH in the manifest)

Key rotation

Trick mode tracks

WebVTT and TTML

CEA-608/708 captions

DASH features not supported:

Xlink with actuate=onRequest

Manifests without any segment info: https://github.com/google/shaka-player/issues/1088

Changing codecs during a presentation (unsupported by MSE)

Multiple trick mode tracks for the same resolution at varying framerates or bitrates

Timescales so large that timestamps cannot be represented as integers in JavaScript (2^53): https://github.com/google/shaka-player/issues/1667

HLS features

Only supported on browsers with SourceBuffer.mode=sequence support

HLS features supported:

VOD, Live, and Event types

Low-latency streaming with partial segments, preload hints, and delta updates

Discontinuity

ISO-BMFF / MP4 / CMAF support

MPEG-2 TS support (transmuxing provided by mux.js v5.7.0+, must be separately included)

WebVTT and TTML

CEA-608/708 captions

Encrypted content with PlayReady and Widevine

Encrypted content with FairPlay (Safari on macOS and iOS 12+ only)

Raw AAC, MP3, etc (without an MP4 container)

HLS features not supported:

Key rotation: https://github.com/google/shaka-player/issues/917

I-frame-only playlists: https://github.com/google/shaka-player/issues/742

Low-latency streaming with blocking playlist reload

DRM support matrix

Browser Widevine PlayReady FairPlay ClearKey⁶ Chrome¹ Y - - Y Firefox² Y - - Y Edge³ - Y - - Edge Chromium Y Y - Y Safari - - Y - Opera untested⁵ - - untested⁵ Chromecast Y Y - untested⁵ Tizen TV Y Y - untested⁵ WebOS⁷ untested⁷ untested⁷ - untested⁷ Xbox One - Y - -

Other DRM systems should work out of the box if they are interoperable and compliant to the EME spec.

NOTES:

¹: Only official Chrome builds contain the Widevine CDM. Chromium built from source does not support DRM.

²: DRM must be enabled by the user. The first time a Firefox user visits a site with encrypted media, the user will be prompted to enable DRM.

³: PlayReady in Edge does not seem to work on a VM or over Remote Desktop.

⁵: These are expected to work, but are not actively tested by the Shaka Player team.

⁶: ClearKey is a useful tool for debugging, and does not provide actual content security.

⁷: These are expected to work, but are community-supported and untested by us.

Manifest Widevine PlayReady FairPlay ClearKey DASH Y Y - Y HLS Y Y Y ¹ -

NOTES:

¹: By default, FairPlay is handled using Apple's native HLS player, when on Safari. We do support FairPlay through MSE/EME, however. See the streaming.useNativeHlsOnSafari configuration value.

Media container and subtitle support

Shaka Player supports:

ISO-BMFF / CMAF / MP4 Depends on browser support for the container via MediaSource Can parse "sidx" box for DASH's SegmentBase@indexRange and SegmentTemplate@index Can find and parse "tfdt" box to find segment start time in HLS

WebM Depends on browser support for the container via MediaSource Can parse cueing data elements for DASH's SegmentBase@indexRange and SegmentTemplate@index Not supported in HLS

MPEG-2 TS With help from mux.js v5.7.0+, can be played on any browser which supports MP4 Can find and parse timestamps to find segment start time in HLS

WebVTT Supported in both text form and embedded in MP4

TTML Supported in both XML form and embedded in MP4

CEA-608 Supported embedded in MP4 With help from mux.js v5.7.0+, supported embedded in TS

CEA-708 Supported embedded in MP4 With help from mux.js v5.7.0+, supported embedded in TS

SubRip (SRT) UTF-8 encoding only

LyRiCs (LRC) UTF-8 encoding only

SubStation Alpha (SSA, ASS) UTF-8 encoding only

SubViewer (SBV) UTF-8 encoding only



Subtitles are rendered by the browser by default. Applications can create a text display plugin for customer rendering to go beyond browser-supported attributes.

FAQ

For general help and before filing any bugs, please read the FAQ.

Contributing

If you have improvements or fixes, we would love to have your contributions. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on the process we would like contributors to follow.

