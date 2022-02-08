Creates Zip archives from Node.js, Go, and Rust programs. Those archives are ready to be uploaded to AWS Lambda.
This library is used under the hood by several Netlify features, including production CI builds, Netlify CLI and the JavaScript client.
Check Netlify documentation for:
npm install @netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it
srcFolders:
string |
Array<string>
destFolder:
string
options:
object?
Promise<object[]>
import { zipFunctions } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it'
const archives = await zipFunctions('functions', 'functions-dist', {
archiveFormat: 'zip',
})
Creates Zip
archives from Node.js, Go, and Rust programs. Those
archives are ready to be uploaded to AWS Lambda.
srcFolders
A directory or a list of directories containing the source files. If a string is provided, the corresponding directory must exist. If an array of strings is provided, at least one directory must exist.
In Netlify, this directory is the "Functions folder".
A source folder can contain:
index.js,
index.ts,
{dir}.js or
{dir}.ts where
{dir} is the
sub-directory name.
.js or
.ts files (Node.js)
.zip archives with Node.js already ready to upload to AWS Lambda.
destFolder
The directory where each
.zip archive should be output. It is created if it does not exist. In Netlify CI, this is an
unspecified temporary directory inside the CI machine. In Netlify CLI, this is a
.netlify/functions directory in your
build directory.
options
An optional object for customizing the behavior of the archive creation process.
archiveFormat
string
zip
Format of the archive created for each function. Defaults to ZIP archives.
If set to
none, the output of each function will be a directory containing all the bundled files.
basePath
string
undefined
The directory which all relative paths will be resolved from. These include paths in the
includedFiles config
property, as well as imports using dynamic expressions such as
require(\./files/${name}`)`.
config
object
{}
An object matching glob-like expressions to objects containing configuration properties. Whenever a function name matches one of the expressions, it inherits the configuration properties.
The following properties are accepted:
externalNodeModules
array<string>
List of Node modules to include separately inside a node_modules directory.
ignoredNodeModules
array<string>
List of Node modules to keep out of the bundle.
nodeBundler
string
zisi
The bundler to use when processing JavaScript functions. Possible values:
zisi,
esbuild,
esbuild_zisi.
When the value is
esbuild_zisi,
esbuild will be used with a fallback to
zisi in case of an error.
nodeSourcemap
boolean
false
Whether to include a sourcemap file in the generated archive.
Available only when
nodeBundler is set to
esbuild or
esbuild_zisi.
nodeVersion
string\
12.x
The version of Node.js to use as the compilation target. Possible values:
8.x (or
nodejs8.x)
10.x (or
nodejs10.x)
12.x (or
nodejs12.x)
14.x (or
nodejs14.x)
rustTargetDirectory
string
The path to use as the Cargo target directory when bundling Rust functions from source. When a value is not specified, a random temporary directory will be used.
The
[name] placeholder will be replaced by the name of the function, allowing you to use it to construct the path to
the target directory.
featureFlags
See feature flags.
manifest
string
undefined
Defines the path for a manifest file to be created with the results of the functions bundling. This file is a JSON-formatted string with the following properties:
functions: An array with the functions created, in the same format as returned by
zipFunctions
system.arch: The operating system CPU architecture, as returned by
process.arch
system.platform: The operating system, as returned by
process.platform
timestamp: The timestamp (in milliseconds) at the time of the functions bundling process
version: The version of the manifest file (current version is
1)
parallelLimit
number\
5
Maximum number of functions to bundle at the same time.
This returns a
Promise resolving to an array of objects describing each archive. Every object has the following
properties.
mainFile:
string
The path to the function's entry file.
name:
string
The name of the function.
path:
string
Absolute file path to the archive file.
runtime
string
Either
"js",
"go", or
"rs".
size:
number
The size of the generated archive, in bytes.
Additionally, the following properties also exist for Node.js functions:
bundler:
string
Contains the name of the bundler that was used to prepare the function.
bundlerErrors:
Array<object>
Contains any errors that were generated by the bundler when preparing the function.
bundlerWarnings:
Array<object>
Contains any warnings that were generated by the bundler when preparing the function.
config:
object
The user-defined configuration object that was applied to a particular function.
inputs:
Array<string>
A list of file paths that were visited as part of the dependency traversal. For example, if
my-function.js contains
require('./my-supporting-file.js'), the
inputs array will contain both
my-function.js and
my-supporting-file.js.
nativeNodeModules:
object
A list of Node modules with native dependencies that were found during the module traversal. This is a two-level object, mapping module names to an object that maps the module path to its version. For example:
{
"nativeNodeModules": {
"module-one": {
"/full/path/to/the/module": "1.0.0",
"/another/instance/of/this/module": "2.0.0"
}
}
}
nodeModulesWithDynamicImports:
Array<string>
A list of Node modules that reference other files with a dynamic expression (e.g.
require(someFunction()) as opposed
to
require('./some-file')). This is an array containing the module names.
srcPath:
string
destFolder:
string
options:
object?
object | undefined
import { zipFunction } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it'
const archive = await zipFunctions('functions/function.js', 'functions-dist')
This is like
zipFunctions() except it bundles a single Function.
The return value is
undefined if the function is invalid.
Returns the list of functions to bundle.
import { listFunctions } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it'
const functions = await listFunctions('functions/function.js')
srcFolders
A directory or a list of directories containing the source files. If a string is provided, the corresponding directory must exist. If an array of strings is provided, at least one directory must exist.
options
An optional options object.
featureFlags
See feature flags.
Each object has the following properties:
name:
string
Function's name. This is the one used in the Function URL. For example, if a Function is a
myFunc.js regular file,
the
name is
myFunc and the URL is
https://{hostname}/.netlify/functions/myFunc.
mainFile:
string
Absolute path to the Function's main file. If the Function is a Node.js directory, this is its
index.js or
{dir}.js file.
runtime:
string
Either
"js",
"go", or
"rs".
extension:
string
Source file extension. For Node.js, this is either
.js,
.ts or
.zip. For Go, this can be anything.
Like
listFunctions(), except it returns not only the Functions main files, but also all
their required files. This is much slower.
import { listFunctionsFiles } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it'
const functions = await listFunctionsFiles('functions/function.js')
srcFolders
A directory or a list of directories containing the source files. If a string is provided, the corresponding directory must exist. If an array of strings is provided, at least one directory must exist.
options
An optional options object.
featureFlags
See feature flags.
The return value is the same as
listFunctions() but with the following additional
properties.
srcFile:
string
Absolute file to the source file.
$ zip-it-and-ship-it srcFolder destFolder
The CLI performs the same logic as
zipFunctions(). The archives are
printed on
stdout as a JSON array.
zip-it-and-ship-it uses two different mechanisms (bundlers) for preparing Node.js functions for deployment. You can
choose which one to use for all functions or on a per-function basis.
This is the default bundler.
When using the
zisi bundler, the following files are included in the generated archive:
node_modules)
require() calls
require('./lib/my-file')
require('date-fns')
The following files are excluded:
@types/* TypeScript definitions
aws-sdk
*~,
*.swp, etc.
The
esbuild bundler can generate smaller archives due to its tree-shaking step. It's
also a lot faster. You can read more about it on
the Netlify Blog.
When using esbuild, only the files that are directly required by a function or one of its dependencies will be included. For example, a Node module has 1,000 files but your function only requires one of them, the other 999 will not be included in the bundle.
You can enable esbuild by setting the
config option when calling
zipFunction or
zipFunctions:
import { zipFunctions } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it'
const archives = await zipFunctions('functions', 'functions-dist', {
config: {
// Applying these settings to all functions.
'*': {
nodeBundler: 'esbuild',
},
},
})
zip-it-and-ship-it uses feature flags to enable or disable features during their testing or deprecation periods.
These are supplied to each of the entrypoint functions (
zipFunction,
zipFunctions,
listFunctions and
listFunctionsFiles) as a named parameter called
featureFlags. It consists of an object where each key is the name of
a feature flag and the values are Booleans indicating whether each feature flag is enabled or disabled.
The list of all feature flags currently being used can be found here.
zip-it-and-ship-it does not build, transpile nor install the dependencies of the Functions. This needs to be done
before calling
zip-it-and-ship-it.
If a Node module
require() another Node module but does not list it in its
package.json (
dependencies,
peerDependencies or
optionalDependencies), it is not bundled, which might make the Function fail.
More information in this issue.
Files required with a
require() statement inside an
if or
try/
catch block are always bundled.
More information in this issue.
Files required with a
require() statement whose argument is not a string literal, e.g.
require(variable), are never
bundled.
More information in this issue.
If your Function or one of its dependencies uses Node.js native modules, the Node.js version used in AWS Lambda might need to be the same as the one used when installing those native modules.
In Netlify, this is done by ensuring that the following Node.js versions are the same:
12, but can be
overridden with a
.nvmrc or
NODE_VERSION environment variable.
nodejs12.x but can be
overridden with a
AWS_LAMBDA_JS_RUNTIME environment variable.
Note that this problem might not apply for Node.js native modules using the N-API.
More information in this issue.
As of
v0.3.0 the
serveFunctions capability has been extracted out to
Netlify Dev.