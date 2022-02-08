Creates Zip archives from Node.js, Go, and Rust programs. Those archives are ready to be uploaded to AWS Lambda.

This library is used under the hood by several Netlify features, including production CI builds, Netlify CLI and the JavaScript client.

Check Netlify documentation for:

Installation

npm install @netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it

Usage (Node.js)

srcFolders : string | Array<string>

: | destFolder : string

: options : object?

: Return value: Promise<object[]>

import { zipFunctions } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it' const archives = await zipFunctions( 'functions' , 'functions-dist' , { archiveFormat : 'zip' , })

srcFolders

A directory or a list of directories containing the source files. If a string is provided, the corresponding directory must exist. If an array of strings is provided, at least one directory must exist.

In Netlify, this directory is the "Functions folder".

A source folder can contain:

Sub-directories with a main file called index.js , index.ts , {dir}.js or {dir}.ts where {dir} is the sub-directory name.

, , or where is the sub-directory name. .js or .ts files (Node.js)

or files (Node.js) .zip archives with Node.js already ready to upload to AWS Lambda.

archives with Node.js already ready to upload to AWS Lambda. Go programs already compiled. Those are copied as is.

Rust programs already compiled. Those are zipped.

destFolder

The directory where each .zip archive should be output. It is created if it does not exist. In Netlify CI, this is an unspecified temporary directory inside the CI machine. In Netlify CLI, this is a .netlify/functions directory in your build directory.

options

An optional object for customizing the behavior of the archive creation process.

archiveFormat

Type: string

Default value: zip

Format of the archive created for each function. Defaults to ZIP archives.

If set to none , the output of each function will be a directory containing all the bundled files.

basePath

Type: string

Default value: undefined

The directory which all relative paths will be resolved from. These include paths in the includedFiles config property, as well as imports using dynamic expressions such as require(\ ./files/${name}`)`.

config

Type: object

Default value: {}

An object matching glob-like expressions to objects containing configuration properties. Whenever a function name matches one of the expressions, it inherits the configuration properties.

The following properties are accepted:

externalNodeModules Type: array<string> List of Node modules to include separately inside a node_modules directory.

ignoredNodeModules Type: array<string> List of Node modules to keep out of the bundle.

nodeBundler Type: string Default value: zisi The bundler to use when processing JavaScript functions. Possible values: zisi , esbuild , esbuild_zisi . When the value is esbuild_zisi , esbuild will be used with a fallback to zisi in case of an error.

nodeSourcemap Type: boolean Default value: false Whether to include a sourcemap file in the generated archive. Available only when nodeBundler is set to esbuild or esbuild_zisi .

nodeVersion Type: string \ Default value: 12.x The version of Node.js to use as the compilation target. Possible values: 8.x (or nodejs8.x ) 10.x (or nodejs10.x ) 12.x (or nodejs12.x ) 14.x (or nodejs14.x )

rustTargetDirectory Type: string Default value: Path to a temporary directory The path to use as the Cargo target directory when bundling Rust functions from source. When a value is not specified, a random temporary directory will be used. The [name] placeholder will be replaced by the name of the function, allowing you to use it to construct the path to the target directory.



featureFlags

See feature flags.

manifest

Type: string

Default value: undefined

Defines the path for a manifest file to be created with the results of the functions bundling. This file is a JSON-formatted string with the following properties:

functions : An array with the functions created, in the same format as returned by zipFunctions

: An array with the functions created, in the same format as returned by system.arch : The operating system CPU architecture, as returned by process.arch

: The operating system CPU architecture, as returned by system.platform : The operating system, as returned by process.platform

: The operating system, as returned by timestamp : The timestamp (in milliseconds) at the time of the functions bundling process

: The timestamp (in milliseconds) at the time of the functions bundling process version : The version of the manifest file (current version is 1 )

parallelLimit

Type: number \

\ Default value: 5

Maximum number of functions to bundle at the same time.

Return value

This returns a Promise resolving to an array of objects describing each archive. Every object has the following properties.

mainFile : string The path to the function's entry file.

name : string The name of the function.

path : string Absolute file path to the archive file.

runtime string Either "js" , "go" , or "rs" .

size : number The size of the generated archive, in bytes.

Additionally, the following properties also exist for Node.js functions:

bundler : string Contains the name of the bundler that was used to prepare the function.

bundlerErrors : Array<object> Contains any errors that were generated by the bundler when preparing the function.

bundlerWarnings : Array<object> Contains any warnings that were generated by the bundler when preparing the function.

config : object The user-defined configuration object that was applied to a particular function.

inputs : Array<string> A list of file paths that were visited as part of the dependency traversal. For example, if my-function.js contains require('./my-supporting-file.js') , the inputs array will contain both my-function.js and my-supporting-file.js .

nativeNodeModules : object A list of Node modules with native dependencies that were found during the module traversal. This is a two-level object, mapping module names to an object that maps the module path to its version. For example: { "nativeNodeModules" : { "module-one" : { "/full/path/to/the/module" : "1.0.0" , "/another/instance/of/this/module" : "2.0.0" } } }

nodeModulesWithDynamicImports : Array<string> A list of Node modules that reference other files with a dynamic expression (e.g. require(someFunction()) as opposed to require('./some-file') ). This is an array containing the module names.

srcPath : string

: destFolder : string

: options : object?

: Return value: object | undefined

import { zipFunction } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it' const archive = await zipFunctions( 'functions/function.js' , 'functions-dist' )

This is like zipFunctions() except it bundles a single Function.

The return value is undefined if the function is invalid.

Returns the list of functions to bundle.

import { listFunctions } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it' const functions = await listFunctions( 'functions/function.js' )

srcFolders

A directory or a list of directories containing the source files. If a string is provided, the corresponding directory must exist. If an array of strings is provided, at least one directory must exist.

options

An optional options object.

featureFlags

See feature flags.

Return value

Each object has the following properties:

name : string Function's name. This is the one used in the Function URL. For example, if a Function is a myFunc.js regular file, the name is myFunc and the URL is https://{hostname}/.netlify/functions/myFunc .

mainFile : string Absolute path to the Function's main file. If the Function is a Node.js directory, this is its index.js or {dir}.js file.

runtime : string Either "js" , "go" , or "rs" .

extension : string Source file extension. For Node.js, this is either .js , .ts or .zip . For Go, this can be anything.

Like listFunctions() , except it returns not only the Functions main files, but also all their required files. This is much slower.

import { listFunctionsFiles } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it' const functions = await listFunctionsFiles( 'functions/function.js' )

srcFolders

A directory or a list of directories containing the source files. If a string is provided, the corresponding directory must exist. If an array of strings is provided, at least one directory must exist.

options

An optional options object.

featureFlags

See feature flags.

Return value

The return value is the same as listFunctions() but with the following additional properties.

srcFile : string Absolute file to the source file.

Usage (CLI)

$ zip-it-and-ship-it srcFolder destFolder

The CLI performs the same logic as zipFunctions() . The archives are printed on stdout as a JSON array.

Bundling Node.js functions

zip-it-and-ship-it uses two different mechanisms (bundlers) for preparing Node.js functions for deployment. You can choose which one to use for all functions or on a per-function basis.

zisi

This is the default bundler.

When using the zisi bundler, the following files are included in the generated archive:

All files/directories within the same directory (except node_modules )

) All the files referenced using static require() calls Example (user file): require('./lib/my-file') Example (Node module): require('date-fns')

calls

The following files are excluded:

@types/* TypeScript definitions

TypeScript definitions aws-sdk

Temporary files like *~ , *.swp , etc.

esbuild

The esbuild bundler can generate smaller archives due to its tree-shaking step. It's also a lot faster. You can read more about it on the Netlify Blog.

When using esbuild, only the files that are directly required by a function or one of its dependencies will be included. For example, a Node module has 1,000 files but your function only requires one of them, the other 999 will not be included in the bundle.

You can enable esbuild by setting the config option when calling zipFunction or zipFunctions :

import { zipFunctions } from '@netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it' const archives = await zipFunctions( 'functions' , 'functions-dist' , { config : { '*' : { nodeBundler : 'esbuild' , }, }, })

Feature flags

zip-it-and-ship-it uses feature flags to enable or disable features during their testing or deprecation periods.

These are supplied to each of the entrypoint functions ( zipFunction , zipFunctions , listFunctions and listFunctionsFiles ) as a named parameter called featureFlags . It consists of an object where each key is the name of a feature flag and the values are Booleans indicating whether each feature flag is enabled or disabled.

The list of all feature flags currently being used can be found here.

Troubleshooting

Build step

zip-it-and-ship-it does not build, transpile nor install the dependencies of the Functions. This needs to be done before calling zip-it-and-ship-it .

Missing dependencies

If a Node module require() another Node module but does not list it in its package.json ( dependencies , peerDependencies or optionalDependencies ), it is not bundled, which might make the Function fail.

More information in this issue.

Conditional require

Files required with a require() statement inside an if or try / catch block are always bundled.

More information in this issue.

Dynamic require

Files required with a require() statement whose argument is not a string literal, e.g. require(variable) , are never bundled.

More information in this issue.

Node.js native modules

If your Function or one of its dependencies uses Node.js native modules, the Node.js version used in AWS Lambda might need to be the same as the one used when installing those native modules.

In Netlify, this is done by ensuring that the following Node.js versions are the same:

Build-time Node.js version: this defaults to Node 12 , but can be overridden with a .nvmrc or NODE_VERSION environment variable.

, but can be overridden with a or environment variable. Function runtime Node.js version: this defaults to nodejs12.x but can be overridden with a AWS_LAMBDA_JS_RUNTIME environment variable.

Note that this problem might not apply for Node.js native modules using the N-API.

More information in this issue.

File Serving