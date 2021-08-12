Netlify sitemap plugin

Automatically generate a sitemap for your site after it finishes building in Netlify.

Installation

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

To use file-based installation, add the following lines to your netlify.toml file:

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"

Note: The [[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your netlify.toml file already.

To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add this plugin to devDependencies in package.json .

npm install -D @ netlify / plugin - sitemap

Configuration

By default, the plugin generates a sitemap based on the publish directory configured in your site build settings or netlify.toml . To change the default behavior use the buildDir configuration.

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] buildDir = "public"

Writing to a subfolder path

If your site is meant to be served from a subfolder, you can also apply the filePath parameter in order to place the sitemap.xml in a particular location within in the buildDir . NOTE: this parameter must contain the full file name including "sitemap.xml".

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] buildDir = "public" filePath = "some/subfolder/sitemap.xml"

Excluding files from sitemap

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] buildDir = "public" exclude = [ './build-dir/path-to/file.html', '**/**/child-one.html' ]

Pretty URLs

Pretty urls a.k.a. site.com/index.html being turned into site.com/ is on by default.

To disable this feature set the prettyURLs option to false

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] buildDir = "public" prettyURLs = false

When using pretty URLs, missing trailing slashes can be appended by setting the trailingSlash option to true . This renders site.com/page-one.html as site.com/page-one/ .

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] buildDir = "public" prettyURLs = true trailingSlash = true

Set the default values for "changefreq" and "priority"

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] changeFreq = "daily" priority = 0.5

Set base URL from environment variable rather than plugin input

You can include an environment variable ( NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_BASEURL ) in your Netlify site to set the base URL that will be used by the plugin. This option is useful if the baseUrl plugin input can't be used. Example use case: different Netlify sites built from the same repository and don't/can't have custom domains.

Priority of base URL assignment: plugin input baseUrl -> env NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_BASEURL -> Netlify site default URL

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap" [plugins.inputs] baseUrl = "http://example.com"

NOTE: Although the above is called base URL this actually ends up being the hostname in the sitemap and as such trying to use a URL like http://example.com/en/ will results in http://example.com/

Add a prefix to the URL

You can include an environment variable (NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_URL_PREFIX) in your Netlify site to set the URL prefix that will be used by the plugin. This option is useful if the urlPrefix plugin input can't be used. Example use case: different Netlify sites built from the same repository and don't/can't have custom domains.

Priority of base URL assignment: plugin input urlPrefix -> env NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_URL_PREFIX