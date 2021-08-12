Automatically generate a sitemap for your site after it finishes building in Netlify.
You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.
To use file-based installation, add the following lines to your
netlify.toml file:
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
Note: The
[[plugins]] line is required for each plugin, even if you have other plugins in your
netlify.toml file already.
To complete file-based installation, from your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add this plugin to devDependencies in
package.json.
npm install -D @netlify/plugin-sitemap
By default, the plugin generates a sitemap based on the
publish directory configured in your site build settings or
netlify.toml.
To change the default behavior use the
buildDir configuration.
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
buildDir = "public"
If your site is meant to be served from a subfolder, you can also apply the
filePath parameter in order to place the
sitemap.xml in a particular location within in the
buildDir. NOTE: this parameter must contain the full file name including "sitemap.xml".
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
buildDir = "public"
filePath = "some/subfolder/sitemap.xml"
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
buildDir = "public"
exclude = [
# By file Path
'./build-dir/path-to/file.html',
# By Glob pattern
'**/**/child-one.html'
]
Pretty urls a.k.a.
site.com/index.html being turned into
site.com/ is on by default.
To disable this feature set the
prettyURLs option to
false
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
buildDir = "public"
# disable pretty URLS and keep `index.html` & trailing `.html` file references in paths
prettyURLs = false
When using pretty URLs, missing trailing slashes can be appended by setting the
trailingSlash option to
true. This renders
site.com/page-one.html as
site.com/page-one/.
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
buildDir = "public"
prettyURLs = true
# Append missing trailing slash to pretty URL
trailingSlash = true
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
changeFreq = "daily"
priority = 0.5
You can include an environment variable (
NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_BASEURL) in your Netlify site to set the base URL that will be used by the plugin. This option is useful if the
baseUrl plugin input can't be used.
Example use case: different Netlify sites built from the same repository and don't/can't have custom domains.
Priority of base URL assignment:
plugin input
baseUrl -> env
NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_BASEURL -> Netlify site default URL
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
baseUrl = "http://example.com"
NOTE: Although the above is called base URL this actually ends up being the hostname in the sitemap and as such trying to use a URL like
http://example.com/en/will results in
http://example.com/
You can include an environment variable (NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_URL_PREFIX) in your Netlify site to set the URL prefix that will be used by the plugin. This option is useful if the urlPrefix plugin input can't be used. Example use case: different Netlify sites built from the same repository and don't/can't have custom domains.
Priority of base URL assignment: plugin input urlPrefix -> env NETLIFY_PLUGIN_SITEMAP_URL_PREFIX
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-sitemap"
[plugins.inputs]
urlPrefix = "/en/"