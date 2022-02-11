Essential Next.js Build Plugin

What's new in this version

Version 4 is a complete rewrite of the Essential Next.js plugin. For full details of everything that's new, check out the v4 release notes

Installing the plugin

The plugin installs automatically for new Next.js sites on Netlify. You can also install it manually like this:

npm install -D @netlify/plugin-nextjs

...then add the plugin to your netlify.toml file:

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-nextjs"

Deploying

If you build on Netlify, this plugin will work with no additional configuration. However if you are building and deploying locally using the Netlify CLI, you must deploy using netlify deploy --build . Running the build and deploy commands separately will not work, because the plugin will not generate the required configuration.

Migrating from an older version of the plugin

You can manually upgrade from the previous version of the plugin by running the following command:

npm install -D @netlify/plugin-nextjs@latest

Change the publish directory to .next :

[build] publish = ".next"

If you previously set these values, they're no longer needed and can be removed:

distDir in your next.config.js

in your node_bundler = "esbuild" in netlify.toml

in external_node_modules in netlify.toml

The serverless and experimental-serverless-trace targets are deprecated in Next 12, and all builds with this plugin will now use the default server target. If you previously set the target in your next.config.js , you should remove it.

If you currently use redirects or rewrites on your site, see the Rewrites and Redirects guide for information on changes to how they are handled in this version. In particular, note that _redirects and _headers files must be placed in public , not in the root of the site.

If you want to use Next 12's beta Middleware feature, this will mostly work as expected but please read the docs on some caveats and workarounds that are currently needed.

Monorepos

If you are using a monorepo you will need to change publish to point to the full path to the built .next directory, which may be in a subdirectory. If you have changed your distDir then it will need to match that.

If you are using Nx, then you will need to point publish to the folder inside dist , e.g. dist/apps/myapp/.next .

Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR)

The Essential Next.js plugin now fully supports ISR on Netlify. For more details see the ISR docs.

Use with next export

If you are using next export to generate a static site, you do not need most of the functionality of this plugin and you can remove it. Alternatively you can set the environment variable NETLIFY_NEXT_PLUGIN_SKIP to true and the plugin will handle caching but won't generate any functions for SSR support. See demos/next-export for an example.

Asset optimization

Netlify asset optimization should not be used with Next.js sites. Assets are already optimized by Next.js at build time, and doing further optimization can break your site. Ensure that it is not enabled at Site settings > Build & deploy > Post processing > Asset optimization.

Generated functions

This plugin works by generating three Netlify functions that handle requests that haven't been pre-rendered. These are ___netlify-handler (for SSR and API routes), ___netlify-odb-handler (for ISR and fallback routes), and _ipx (for images). You can see the requests for these in the function logs. For ISR and fallback routes you will not see any requests that are served from the edge cache, just actual rendering requests. These are all internal functions, so you won't find them in your site's own functions directory.

Feedback

If you think you have found a bug in the plugin, please open an issue. If you have comments or feature requests, see the dicussion board