Version 4 is a complete rewrite of the Essential Next.js plugin. For full details of everything that's new, check out the v4 release notes
The plugin installs automatically for new Next.js sites on Netlify. You can also install it manually like this:
npm install -D @netlify/plugin-nextjs
...then add the plugin to your
netlify.toml file:
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-nextjs"
If you build on Netlify, this plugin will work with no additional configuration. However if you are building and
deploying locally using the Netlify CLI, you must deploy using
netlify deploy --build. Running the
build and deploy commands separately will not work, because the plugin will not generate the required configuration.
You can manually upgrade from the previous version of the plugin by running the following command:
npm install -D @netlify/plugin-nextjs@latest
Change the
publish directory to
.next:
[build]
publish = ".next"
If you previously set these values, they're no longer needed and can be removed:
distDir in your
next.config.js
node_bundler = "esbuild" in
netlify.toml
external_node_modules in
netlify.toml
The
serverless and
experimental-serverless-trace targets are deprecated in Next 12, and all builds with this plugin
will now use the default
server target. If you previously set the target in your
next.config.js, you should remove
it.
If you currently use redirects or rewrites on your site, see
the Rewrites and Redirects guide
for information on changes to how they are handled in this version. In particular, note that
_redirects and
_headers
files must be placed in
public, not in the root of the site.
If you want to use Next 12's beta Middleware feature, this will mostly work as expected but please read the docs on some caveats and workarounds that are currently needed.
If you are using a monorepo you will need to change
publish to point to the full path to the built
.next directory,
which may be in a subdirectory. If you have changed your
distDir then it will need to match that.
If you are using Nx, then you will need to point
publish to the folder inside
dist, e.g.
dist/apps/myapp/.next.
The Essential Next.js plugin now fully supports ISR on Netlify. For more details see the ISR docs.
next export
If you are using
next export to generate a static site, you do not need most of the functionality of this plugin and
you can remove it. Alternatively you can
set the environment variable
NETLIFY_NEXT_PLUGIN_SKIP to
true and the plugin will handle caching but won't generate any functions for SSR
support. See
demos/next-export for an
example.
Netlify asset optimization should not be used with Next.js sites. Assets are already optimized by Next.js at build time, and doing further optimization can break your site. Ensure that it is not enabled at Site settings > Build & deploy > Post processing > Asset optimization.
This plugin works by generating three Netlify functions that handle requests that haven't been pre-rendered. These are
___netlify-handler (for SSR and API routes),
___netlify-odb-handler (for ISR and fallback routes), and
_ipx (for
images). You can see the requests for these in the function logs. For ISR
and fallback routes you will not see any requests that are served from the edge cache, just actual rendering requests.
These are all internal functions, so you won't find them in your site's own functions directory.
If you think you have found a bug in the plugin, please open an issue. If you have comments or feature requests, see the dicussion board