Netlify Plugin Lighthouse

A Netlify plugin to generate a lighthouse report for every deploy

Usage

You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.

You can also install it manually:

From your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to devDependencies in package.json .

npm install -D @netlify/plugin-lighthouse

Then add the plugin to your netlify.toml configuration file:

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-lighthouse" [plugins.inputs.thresholds] performance = 0.9 accessibility = 0.9 best-practices = 0.9 seo = 0.9 pwa = 0.9 [plugins.inputs] output_path = "reports/lighthouse.html"

By default, the plugin will serve and audit the build directory of the site. You can customize the behavior via the audits input:

[[plugins]] package = "@netlify/plugin-lighthouse" [plugins.inputs.thresholds] performance = 0.9 [[plugins.inputs.audits]] path = "route1" output_path = "reports/route1.html" [[plugins.inputs.audits]] url = "https://www.example.com" [plugins.inputs.audits.thresholds] performance = 0.8

The lighthouse report results are automatically printed to the Deploy log in the Netlify UI. For example:

2 : 35 : 07 PM : ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 2 : 35 : 07 PM : 2 . onPostBuild command from @netlify /plugin-lighthouse 2 : 35 : 07 PM : ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 2 : 35 : 07 PM : ​ 2 : 35 : 07 PM : Serving and scanning site from directory dist ... 2 : 35 : 17 PM : { 2 : 35 : 17 PM : results : [ 2 : 35 : 17 PM : { title : 'Performance' , score : 0.91 , id : 'performance' }, 2 : 35 : 17 PM : { title : 'Accessibility' , score : 0.93 , id : 'accessibility' }, 2 : 35 : 17 PM : { title : 'Best Practices' , score : 0.93 , id : 'best-practices' }, 2 : 35 : 17 PM : { title : 'SEO' , score : 0.81 , id : 'seo' }, 2 : 35 : 17 PM : { title : 'Progressive Web App' , score : 0.4 , id : 'pwa' } 2 : 35 : 17 PM : ] 2 : 35 : 17 PM : }

Running Locally

Fork and clone this repo.

Create a .env file based on the example and run