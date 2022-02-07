A Netlify plugin to generate a lighthouse report for every deploy
You can install this plugin in the Netlify UI from this direct in-app installation link or from the Plugins directory.
You can also install it manually:
From your project's base directory, use npm, yarn, or any other Node.js package manager to add the plugin to
devDependencies in
package.json.
npm install -D @netlify/plugin-lighthouse
Then add the plugin to your
netlify.toml configuration file:
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-lighthouse"
# optional, fails build when a category is below a threshold
[plugins.inputs.thresholds]
performance = 0.9
accessibility = 0.9
best-practices = 0.9
seo = 0.9
pwa = 0.9
# optional, deploy the lighthouse report to a path under your site
[plugins.inputs]
output_path = "reports/lighthouse.html"
By default, the plugin will serve and audit the build directory of the site.
You can customize the behavior via the
audits input:
[[plugins]]
package = "@netlify/plugin-lighthouse"
[plugins.inputs.thresholds]
performance = 0.9
# to audit a sub path of the build directory
# route1 audit will use the top level thresholds
[[plugins.inputs.audits]]
path = "route1"
# you can specify output_path per audit, relative to the path
output_path = "reports/route1.html"
# to audit a specific absolute url
[[plugins.inputs.audits]]
url = "https://www.example.com"
# you can specify thresholds per audit
[plugins.inputs.audits.thresholds]
performance = 0.8
The lighthouse report results are automatically printed to the Deploy log in the Netlify UI. For example:
2:35:07 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
2:35:07 PM: 2. onPostBuild command from @netlify/plugin-lighthouse
2:35:07 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
2:35:07 PM:
2:35:07 PM: Serving and scanning site from directory dist
...
2:35:17 PM: {
2:35:17 PM: results: [
2:35:17 PM: { title: 'Performance', score: 0.91, id: 'performance' },
2:35:17 PM: { title: 'Accessibility', score: 0.93, id: 'accessibility' },
2:35:17 PM: { title: 'Best Practices', score: 0.93, id: 'best-practices' },
2:35:17 PM: { title: 'SEO', score: 0.81, id: 'seo' },
2:35:17 PM: { title: 'Progressive Web App', score: 0.4, id: 'pwa' }
2:35:17 PM: ]
2:35:17 PM: }
Fork and clone this repo.
Create a
.env file based on the example and run
yarn install
yarn local