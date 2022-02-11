The Essential Gatsby build plugin enables caching of builds, SSR and DSG render modes and Gatsby Functions. It is installed automatically for all new Gatsby sites.
Note:
- Essential Gatsby includes functionality from the Gatsby Cache build plugin. If you already have the Gatsby Cache plugin installed on your Netlify site, you should remove it before installing this plugin.
- Essential Gatsby is not compatible with the Gatsby community plugin gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache.
Gatsby sites need two plugins to support all features.
@netlify/plugin-gatsby. This is installed automatically for all Gatsby
sites deployed to Netlify.
gatsby-plugin-netlify. This needs to be manually
installed.
New Gatsby sites on Netlify automatically install the Essential Gatsby build plugin. You can confirm this in the build logs. If you need to install it manually, you have two options:
The Netlify UI. Here, you can search for "Essential Gatsby" and install the plugin.
File-based plugin installation. You can install the plugin as
@netlify/plugin-gatsby in your
netlify.toml file.
You should also install the Gatsby plugin gatsby-plugin-netlify. This is required for SSR pages, and adds support for Gatsby redirects and asset caching rules:
npm install -D gatsby-plugin-netlify
gatsby-config.js file:
module.exports = {
plugins: ['gatsby-plugin-netlify'],
}
See the gatsby-plugin-netlify docs for more information, including optional plugin configuration.
In order to support Gatsby Functions and DSG and SSR render modes, this plugin
generates three Netlify Functions called
__api,
__ssr and
__dsg. If you
are not using any of these modes, then you can disable the creation of these
functions. If you are using the latest version of
gatsby-plugin-netlify then
this will be handled automatically, disabling functions if the site has no
Gatsby Functions, or DSG/SSR pages. Otherwise, you can do this manually by
setting the environment variable
NETLIFY_SKIP_GATSBY_FUNCTIONS to
true. Be
aware that if you do this, any DSG or SSR pages will not work, and nor will any
Gatsby Functions.
Currently you cannot use
StaticImage or
gatsby-transformer-sharp in SSR or
DSG pages. The best workaround is to use an image CDN such as
Cloudinary
or imgix to host your images. This will give
you faster builds and rendering too.
When developing Gatsby Functions it is usually easier to use the built-in
gatsby develop functions server. However if you want to try the Netlify
functions wrapper it will run via
netlify dev. You should be sure to run
netlify build first, so that the wrappers are generated and the functions
copied across.