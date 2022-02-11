Essential Gatsby Plugin - v2

The Essential Gatsby build plugin enables caching of builds, SSR and DSG render modes and Gatsby Functions. It is installed automatically for all new Gatsby sites.

Note: Essential Gatsby includes functionality from the Gatsby Cache build plugin. If you already have the Gatsby Cache plugin installed on your Netlify site, you should remove it before installing this plugin.

Essential Gatsby is not compatible with the Gatsby community plugin gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache.

Installation

Gatsby sites need two plugins to support all features.

The Netlify build plugin, called "Essential Gatsby" or @netlify/plugin-gatsby . This is installed automatically for all Gatsby sites deployed to Netlify. The Gatsby plugin gatsby-plugin-netlify . This needs to be manually installed.

Installing the Netlify build plugin

New Gatsby sites on Netlify automatically install the Essential Gatsby build plugin. You can confirm this in the build logs. If you need to install it manually, you have two options:

The Netlify UI. Here, you can search for "Essential Gatsby" and install the plugin.

File-based plugin installation. You can install the plugin as @netlify/plugin-gatsby in your netlify.toml file.

Install the Gatsby Plugin

You should also install the Gatsby plugin gatsby-plugin-netlify. This is required for SSR pages, and adds support for Gatsby redirects and asset caching rules:

Add the package as a dependency:

npm install -D gatsby-plugin-netlify

Then add the following to your gatsby-config.js file:

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-netlify' ], }

See the gatsby-plugin-netlify docs for more information, including optional plugin configuration.

Disabling Netlify functions

In order to support Gatsby Functions and DSG and SSR render modes, this plugin generates three Netlify Functions called __api , __ssr and __dsg . If you are not using any of these modes, then you can disable the creation of these functions. If you are using the latest version of gatsby-plugin-netlify then this will be handled automatically, disabling functions if the site has no Gatsby Functions, or DSG/SSR pages. Otherwise, you can do this manually by setting the environment variable NETLIFY_SKIP_GATSBY_FUNCTIONS to true . Be aware that if you do this, any DSG or SSR pages will not work, and nor will any Gatsby Functions.

Caveats

Currently you cannot use StaticImage or gatsby-transformer-sharp in SSR or DSG pages. The best workaround is to use an image CDN such as Cloudinary or imgix to host your images. This will give you faster builds and rendering too.

Local development