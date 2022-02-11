Netlify Build runs the build command and Build Plugins and bundles Netlify Functions.

Build Plugins extend the functionality of the Netlify Build process. You can install plugins made by others or write your own. You can save them locally in your repository or share them with others via npm and the Netlify plugins directory.

Learn more about Build Plugins in Netlify documentation.

Community plugins

Community-created plugins are listed in the Netlify App.

Netlify Build Plugins are simple Node.js packages. If you'd like to create one, see our documentation about creating and sharing them.

Contributors

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for instructions on how to set up and work on this repo itself. Thanks for contributing!