Utility originally created to deal with long Tailwind classnames.

To make our code more readable, we extract our Tailwind classes into variables, for example:

const twClasses = ` tw-sr-only focus:tw-not-sr-only tw-bg-teal-darker tw-text-white tw-block tw-text-sm tw-l-0 ` ;

The issue with writing classes this way is that they are rendered as-is in the DOM.

Example:

<p class = " tw-sr-only focus:tw-not-sr-only tw-bg-teal-darker tw-text-white tw-block tw-text-sm tw-l-0" > Hello world < /p>

Using the ctl util formats classnames so they are rendered in a more standard way in the DOM.

Example:

<p class = "tw-sr-only focus:tw-not-sr-only tw-bg-teal-darker tw-text-white tw-block tw-text-sm tw-l-0" > Hello world < /p>

Installation

npm install @netlify/classnames-template-literals

Usage

Wrap your classnames inside ctl .

import ctl from "@netlify/classnames-template-literals" ; const buttonClasses = ctl( ` bg-black text-white p-1 rounded-sm ` );

You can also use conditional classes: