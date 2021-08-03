Utility originally created to deal with long Tailwind classnames.
To make our code more readable, we extract our Tailwind classes into variables, for example:
const twClasses = `
tw-sr-only
focus:tw-not-sr-only
tw-bg-teal-darker
tw-text-white
tw-block
tw-text-sm
tw-l-0
`;
The issue with writing classes this way is that they are rendered as-is in the DOM.
Example:
<p
class="
tw-sr-only
focus:tw-not-sr-only
tw-bg-teal-darker
tw-text-white
tw-block
tw-text-sm
tw-l-0"
>
Hello world
</p>
Using the
ctl util formats classnames so they are rendered in a more standard way in the DOM.
Example:
<p class="tw-sr-only focus:tw-not-sr-only tw-bg-teal-darker tw-text-white tw-block tw-text-sm tw-l-0">
Hello world
</p>
npm install @netlify/classnames-template-literals
Wrap your classnames inside
ctl.
import ctl from "@netlify/classnames-template-literals";
const buttonClasses = ctl(`
bg-black
text-white
p-1
rounded-sm
`);
You can also use conditional classes:
import ctl from "@netlify/classnames-template-literals";
const buttonClasses = ctl(`
bg-black
text-white
p-1
rounded-sm
${someState && "bg-pink"}
`);