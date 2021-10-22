run
ng add @netlify-builder/deploy
OR
ng add @netlify-builder/deploy --project={projectName} to add necessary dependencies. Once, it get installed,you will be prompted to enter (a) Site Id and (b) Netlify Token
run
ng deploy assuming that you have Angular CLI installed globally
OR
add below script to
package.json
"deploy":"ng deploy"
This repository contains an example of the Angular CLI Architect API.
You can find the Architect builder in the
src directory.
The sample application which uses the Architect builder is available under the
builder-test directory.
MIT
npm i
npm run build
npm link
