@netlify-builder/deploy

by ngx-builders
4.1.2 (see all)

Deploy your Angular app to netlify from CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

npm downloads npm (scoped) Build Status All Contributors

Deploy your Angular app to Netlify directly from the Angular CLI! 🚀

Pre-requisites

  • Angular project created via Angular CLI v8.3.0 or greater.

Steps:

  1. run ng add @netlify-builder/deploy OR ng add @netlify-builder/deploy --project={projectName} to add necessary dependencies. Once, it get installed,you will be prompted to enter (a) Site Id and (b) Netlify Token Screenshot

  2. run ng deploy assuming that you have Angular CLI installed globally

    OR

    add below script to package.json

    "deploy":"ng deploy"

    Screenshot

Netlify Builder demo

This repository contains an example of the Angular CLI Architect API.

Builder

You can find the Architect builder in the src directory.

Sample application

The sample application which uses the Architect builder is available under the builder-test directory.

License

Setup

  1. Move to src and run the below command
npm i
  1. Run the below command to build the package
npm run build
  1. run the below command to link the package
npm link

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Nitish Kumar Singh
💻
Shaikh-Ubaid
📖
Suraj Chandgude
💻
Santosh Yadav
💻
Alan Agius
💻
Imran Momin
💻
Michael Hladky
💻

Nilesh Patel
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

