Deploy your Angular app to Netlify directly from the Angular CLI! 🚀

Angular project created via Angular CLI v8.3.0 or greater.

run ng add @netlify-builder/deploy OR ng add @netlify-builder/deploy --project={projectName} to add necessary dependencies. Once, it get installed,you will be prompted to enter (a) Site Id and (b) Netlify Token run ng deploy assuming that you have Angular CLI installed globally OR add below script to package.json "deploy" : "ng deploy"

Netlify Builder demo

This repository contains an example of the Angular CLI Architect API.

Builder

You can find the Architect builder in the src directory.

Sample application

The sample application which uses the Architect builder is available under the builder-test directory.

License

MIT

Setup

Move to src and run the below command

npm i

Run the below command to build the package

npm run build

run the below command to link the package

npm link

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!