UI for Netdata Dashboard and Cloud Charts

Available Scripts

npm run start:dashboard

Starts dashboard in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser. Make sure Netdata is running under http://localhost:19999.

If your Netdata is running on a remote host you need to create an SSH tunnel to the host ssh -L 127.0.0.1:19999:127.0.0.1:19999 NODE .

npm run start:node-view

Starts app with only Node-View component running. This is used to develop the component for Cloud purposes.

npm run start:tv

Starts app with tv.html, as a static (custom) dashboard in dev mode.

npm test

Launches the test runner in the interactive watch mode.



npm run lint

Runs a linter check. The same task is run in GH Actions pipeline.

npm run build

Builds the dashboard for production to the build folder.

It bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.

The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.

