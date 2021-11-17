Angular component that uses SVG to create a collection of loaders which simulates the structure of the content that will be loaded, similar to Facebook cards loaders.
This is an Angular port for react-content-loader.
yarn add @ngneat/content-loader
import { ContentLoaderModule } from '@ngneat/content-loader';
@NgModule({
imports: [ContentLoaderModule]
})
export class AppModule {}
<content-loader>
<svg:rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<svg:rect x="20" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="220" height="10" />
<svg:rect x="20" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="170" height="10" />
<svg:rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<svg:rect x="20" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
<svg:rect x="20" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="80" height="10" />
</content-loader>
Warning: Safari renders the SVG in black in case your Angular application uses the
<base href="/" />tag in the
<head/>of your
index.html. Refer to the input property
baseUrlbelow to fix this issue.
<facebook-content-loader></facebook-content-loader>
<list-content-loader></list-content-loader>
<bullet-list-content-loader></bullet-list-content-loader>
Prop name and type
|Environment
|Description
animate?: boolean
Defaults to
true
|-
|Opt-out of animations with
false
baseUrl?: string
Defaults to an empty string
|-
|Required if you're using
<base url="/" /> document
<head/>.
This prop is common used as:
<ContentLoader baseUrl={window.location.pathname} /> which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path. Related #93.
speed?: number
Defaults to
1.2
|-
|Animation speed in seconds.
interval?: number
Defaults to
0.25
|-
|Interval of time between runs of the animation,
as a fraction of the animation speed.
viewBox?: string
Defaults to
undefined
|-
|Use viewBox props to set a custom viewBox value,
for more information about how to use it,
read the article How to Scale SVG.
gradientRatio?: number
Defaults to
1.2
|-
|Width of the animated gradient as a fraction of the view box width.
rtl?: boolean
Defaults to
false
|-
|Content right-to-left.
backgroundColor?: string
Defaults to
#f5f6f7
|-
|Used as background of animation.
foregroundColor?: string
Defaults to
#eee
|-
|Used as the foreground of animation.
backgroundOpacity?: number
Defaults to
1
|-
|Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque)
used to solve an issue in Safari
foregroundOpacity?: number
Defaults to
1
|-
|Animation opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque)
used to solve an issue in Safari
style?: CSSProperties
Defaults to
{}
|-
This is basically an Angular port for react-content-loader.
MIT © NetanelBasal
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Netanel Basal
💻 🖋 📖
|
Heo
💻
|
Andreas Aeschlimann
📖
|
alexw10
💻 📖
|
Chinonso Chukwuogor
💻
|
wynfred
💻
|
Rustam
💻
|
Alex Malkevich
📖
|
Daniel Sogl
💻 🚧 📦
|
Alex Szabó
💻
|
Roy
📖
|
Robin Van den Broeck
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!