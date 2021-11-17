Angular Content Loader

Angular component that uses SVG to create a collection of loaders which simulates the structure of the content that will be loaded, similar to Facebook cards loaders.

Live Demo

Features

This is an Angular port for react-content-loader.

⚙️ Completely customizable: you can change the colors, speed and sizes;

Install

Yarn

yarn add @ngneat/content-loader

Usage

import { ContentLoaderModule } from '@ngneat/content-loader' ; ({ imports: [ContentLoaderModule] }) export class AppModule {}

< content-loader > < svg:rect x = "0" y = "0" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "250" height = "10" /> < svg:rect x = "20" y = "20" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "220" height = "10" /> < svg:rect x = "20" y = "40" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "170" height = "10" /> < svg:rect x = "0" y = "60" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "250" height = "10" /> < svg:rect x = "20" y = "80" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "200" height = "10" /> < svg:rect x = "20" y = "100" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "80" height = "10" /> </ content-loader >

Warning: Safari renders the SVG in black in case your Angular application uses the <base href="/" /> tag in the <head/> of your index.html . Refer to the input property baseUrl below to fix this issue.

Examples

Facebook Style

< facebook-content-loader > </ facebook-content-loader >

List Style

< list-content-loader > </ list-content-loader >

Bullet list Style

< bullet-list-content-loader > </ bullet-list-content-loader >

API

Prop name and type Environment Description animate?: boolean

Defaults to true - Opt-out of animations with false baseUrl?: string

Defaults to an empty string - Required if you're using <base url="/" /> document <head/> .

This prop is common used as:

<ContentLoader baseUrl={window.location.pathname} /> which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path. Related #93. speed?: number

Defaults to 1.2 - Animation speed in seconds. interval?: number

Defaults to 0.25 - Interval of time between runs of the animation,

as a fraction of the animation speed. viewBox?: string

Defaults to undefined - Use viewBox props to set a custom viewBox value,

for more information about how to use it,

read the article How to Scale SVG. gradientRatio?: number

Defaults to 1.2 - Width of the animated gradient as a fraction of the view box width. rtl?: boolean

Defaults to false - Content right-to-left. backgroundColor?: string

Defaults to #f5f6f7 - Used as background of animation. foregroundColor?: string

Defaults to #eee - Used as the foreground of animation. backgroundOpacity?: number

Defaults to 1 - Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque)

used to solve an issue in Safari foregroundOpacity?: number

Defaults to 1 - Animation opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque)

used to solve an issue in Safari style?: CSSProperties

Defaults to {} -

Credits

This is basically an Angular port for react-content-loader.

License

MIT © NetanelBasal

