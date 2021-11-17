openbase logo
Readme

Angular Content Loader

All Contributors

Example's react-content-loader

Angular component that uses SVG to create a collection of loaders which simulates the structure of the content that will be loaded, similar to Facebook cards loaders.

Live Demo

Features

This is an Angular port for react-content-loader.

  • ⚙️ Completely customizable: you can change the colors, speed and sizes;
  • ✏️ Create your own loading: use the create-react-content-loader to create your custom loadings easily;
  • 👌 You can use right now: there are a lot of presets to use the loader, see the options;
  • 🚀 Performance: uses pure SVG to work, so it works without any extra scripts, canvas, etc;

Buy Me A Coffee

Install

Yarn

yarn add @ngneat/content-loader

Usage

import { ContentLoaderModule } from '@ngneat/content-loader';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ContentLoaderModule]
})
export class AppModule {}

<content-loader>
  <svg:rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
  <svg:rect x="20" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="220" height="10" />
  <svg:rect x="20" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="170" height="10" />
  <svg:rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
  <svg:rect x="20" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
  <svg:rect x="20" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="80" height="10" />
</content-loader>

Warning: Safari renders the SVG in black in case your Angular application uses the <base href="/" /> tag in the <head/> of your index.html. Refer to the input property baseUrl below to fix this issue.

Examples

Facebook Style

<facebook-content-loader></facebook-content-loader>

Facebook Style

List Style

<list-content-loader></list-content-loader>

List Style

Bullet list Style

<bullet-list-content-loader></bullet-list-content-loader>

Bullet list Style

API

@Inputs

Prop name and type
EnvironmentDescription
animate?: boolean
Defaults to true		-Opt-out of animations with false
baseUrl?: string
Defaults to an empty string		-Required if you're using <base url="/" /> document <head/>
This prop is common used as: 
<ContentLoader baseUrl={window.location.pathname} /> which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path. Related #93.
speed?: number
Defaults to 1.2		-Animation speed in seconds.
interval?: number
Defaults to 0.25		-Interval of time between runs of the animation, 
as a fraction of the animation speed.
viewBox?: string
Defaults to undefined		-Use viewBox props to set a custom viewBox value,
for more information about how to use it,
read the article How to Scale SVG.
gradientRatio?: number
Defaults to 1.2		-Width of the animated gradient as a fraction of the view box width.
rtl?: boolean
Defaults to false		-Content right-to-left.
backgroundColor?: string
Defaults to #f5f6f7		-Used as background of animation.
foregroundColor?: string
Defaults to #eee		-Used as the foreground of animation.
backgroundOpacity?: number
Defaults to 1		-Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque)
used to solve an issue in Safari
foregroundOpacity?: number
Defaults to 1		-Animation opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque)
used to solve an issue in Safari
style?: CSSProperties
Defaults to {}		-

Credits

This is basically an Angular port for react-content-loader.

License

MIT © NetanelBasal

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Netanel Basal
💻 🖋 📖
Heo
💻
Andreas Aeschlimann
📖
alexw10
💻 📖
Chinonso Chukwuogor
💻
wynfred
💻
Rustam
💻

Alex Malkevich
📖
Daniel Sogl
💻 🚧 📦
Alex Szabó‮
💻
Roy
📖
Robin Van den Broeck
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

