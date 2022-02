jsrsasign

The 'jsrsasign' (RSA-Sign JavaScript Library) is an opensource free cryptography library supporting RSA/RSAPSS/ECDSA/DSA signing/validation, ASN.1, PKCS#1/5/8 private/public key, X.509 certificate, CRL, OCSP, CMS SignedData, TimeStamp, CAdES JSON Web Signature/Token/Key in pure JavaScript.

Public page is https://kjur.github.io/jsrsasign .

NEWS

2021-Nov-21: 10.5.0 Release. Now supports secp521r1(P-521) ECDSA.

2021-Apr-14: Security advisory and update for CVE-2021-30246 RSA signature validation vulnerability published

2020-Oct-05: jsrsasign won Google Open Source Peer Bonus Award. Thank you Google.

2020-Sep-23: 10.0.0 released for CMS SignedData related class including timestamp and CAdES architecture update

2020-Aug-24: 9.1.0 released to new CRL APIs align with certificate

2020-Aug-19: 9.0.0 released for major update of certificate and CSR generation and parsing without backward compatibility. Please see migration guide in detail.

2020-Aug-02: twitter account @jsrsasign started for announcement. please follow.

HIGHLIGHTS

Swiss Army Knife style all in one package crypto and PKI library

available on Node.js and browsers

Long live open source software from 2010

very easy API to use

powerful various format key loader and ASN.1 API

rich document and samples

no dependency to other library

no dependency to W3C Web Cryptography API nor OpenSSL

no dependency on newer ECMAScirpt function. So old browsers also supported.

very popular crypto library with 0.6M+ npm downloads/month

INSTALL

Node NPM

npm install jsrsasign jsrsasign-util

Bower

bower install jsrsasign

Or include in HTML from many CDN sites

> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsrsasign/8.0.20/jsrsasign-all-min.js" > </ script >

USAGE

Loading encrypted PKCS#5 private key:

> var rs = require ( 'jsrsasign' ); > var rsu = require ( 'jsrsasign-util' ); > var pem = rsu.readFile( 'z1.prv.p5e.pem' ); > var prvKey = rs.KEYUTIL.getKey(pem, 'passwd' );

Sign string 'aaa' with the loaded private key:

var sig = new a.Signature({alg: 'SHA1withRSA' }); sig.init(prvKey); sig.updateString( 'aaa' ); var sigVal = sig.sign(); sigVal 'd764dcacb...'

MORE TUTORIALS AND SAMPLES

RECENT SECURITY ADVISORY

Here is full published security advisory list.

