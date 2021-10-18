The NestJS module to protect your endpoints via google recaptcha.
Supported for HTTP and GraphQL NestJS applications.
Usage example here
$ npm i @nestlab/google-recaptcha
Configuration for REST application
@Module({
imports: [
GoogleRecaptchaModule.forRoot({
secretKey: process.env.GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY,
response: req => req.headers.recaptcha,
skipIf: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
network: GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Recaptcha,
})
],
})
export class AppModule {
}
Configuration for reCAPTCHA V3
@Module({
imports: [
GoogleRecaptchaModule.forRoot({
secretKey: process.env.GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY,
response: (req: IncomingMessage) => (req.headers.recaptcha || '').toString(),
skipIf: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
actions: ['SignUp', 'SignIn'],
score: 0.8,
})
],
})
export class AppModule {
}
Tip: header names transforming to lower case.
For example: If you send 'Recaptcha' header then use
(req) => req.headers.recaptcha
Configuration options
|Property
|Description
secretKey
|Required.
Type:
string
Google recaptcha secret key
response
|Required.
Type:
(request) => string
Function that returns response (recaptcha token) by request
skipIf
|Optional.
Type:
boolean |
(request) => boolean \| Promise<boolean>
Function that returns true if you allow the request to skip the recaptcha verification. Useful for involing other check methods (e.g. custom privileged API key) or for development or testing
network
|Optional.
Type:
GoogleRecaptchaNetwork |
boolean
Default:
GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Google
If your server has trouble connecting to https://google.com then you can set networks:
GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Google = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify'
GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Recaptcha = 'https://recaptcha.net/recaptcha/api/siteverify'
or set any api url
applicationType
|Deprecated. Module detects it automatically from execution context. Optional.
Type:
ApplicationType
Application type affect on type of request argument on
response provider function
Context types:
http -
(req: express.Request \| fastify.Request) => string \| Promise<string>
graphql -
(req: http.IncommingMessage) => string \| Promise<string>
agent
|Deprecated. Use
axiosConfig option
Optional.
Type:
https.Agent
If you need to use an agent
score
|Optional.
Type:
number |
(score: number) => boolean
Score validator for reCAPTCHA v3.
number - minimum available score.
(score: number) => boolean - function with custom validation rules.
actions
|Optional.
Type:
string[]
Available action list for reCAPTCHA v3.
You can make this check stricter by passing the action property parameter to
@Recaptcha(...) decorator.
axiosConfig
|Optional.
Type:
AxiosRequestConfig
Allows to setup proxy, response timeout, https agent etc...
If you want import configs from your ConfigService via custom getter function that will return
GoogleRecaptchaModuleOptions object.
@Module({
imports: [
GoogleRecaptchaModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: (configService: ConfigService) => configService.googleRecaptchaOptions,
inject: [ConfigService],
})
],
})
export class AppModule {
}
@Injectable()
export class SomeService {
constructor(private readonly recaptchaValidator: GoogleRecaptchaValidator) {
}
async someAction(recaptchaToken: string): Promise<void> {
const result = await this.recaptchaValidator.validate({
response: recaptchaToken,
score: 0.8,
action: 'SomeAction',
});
if (!result.success) {
throw new GoogleRecaptchaException(result.errors);
}
// TODO: Your implemetation
}
}
Use
@Recaptcha decorator to protect your endpoints.
@Controller('feedback')
export class FeedbackController {
@Recaptcha()
@Post('send')
async send(): Promise<any> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
You can override default property that contain recaptcha for specific endpoint.
@Controller('feedback')
export class FeedbackController {
@Recaptcha({response: req => req.body.recaptha})
@Post('send')
async send(): Promise<any> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
Also you can override recaptcha v3 options.
@Controller('feedback')
export class FeedbackController {
@Recaptcha({response: req => req.body.recaptha, action: 'Send', score: 0.8})
@Post('send')
async send(): Promise<any> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
Get verification result
@Controller('feedback')
export class FeedbackController {
@Recaptcha()
@Post('send')
async send(@RecaptchaResult() recaptchaResult: GoogleRecaptchaValidationResult): Promise<any> {
console.log(`Action: ${recaptchaResult.action} Score: ${recaptchaResult.score}`);
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
If you want use google recaptcha guard in combination with another guards then you can use
@UseGuards decorator.
@Controller('feedback')
export class FeedbackController {
@SetRecaptchaOptions({action: 'Send', score: 0.8})
@UseGuards(Guard1, GoogleRecaptchaGuard, Guard2)
@Post('send')
async send(): Promise<any> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
Use
@Recaptcha decorator to protect your resolver.
@Recaptcha()
@Resolver(of => Recipe)
export class RecipesResolver {
@Query(returns => Recipe)
async recipe(@Args('id') id: string): Promise<Recipe> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
You can override default property that contain recaptcha for specific query, mutation or subscription.
@Recaptcha()
@Resolver(of => Recipe)
export class RecipesResolver {
@Query(returns => Recipe)
async recipe(@Args('id') id: string): Promise<Recipe> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
// Overridden default header. This query using X-Recaptcha header
@Recaptcha({response: (req: IncomingMessage) => (req.headers['x-recaptcha'] || '').toString()})
@Query(returns => [Recipe])
recipes(@Args() recipesArgs: RecipesArgs): Promise<Recipe[]> {
// TODO: Your implementation.
}
}
Google recaptcha guard will throw GoogleRecaptchaException on error.
GoogleRecaptchaException
GoogleRecaptchaException has data with google recaptcha error codes.
GoogleRecaptchaException ←
HttpException ←
Error.
GoogleRecaptchaNetworkException
GoogleRecaptchaNetworkException has error code
ErrorCode.NetworkError.
GoogleRecaptchaNetworkException ←
GoogleRecaptchaException
You can handle it via ExceptionFilter.
Example exception filter implementation.
@Catch(GoogleRecaptchaException)
export class GoogleRecaptchaFilter implements ExceptionFilter {
catch(exception: GoogleRecaptchaException, host: ArgumentsHost): any {
// TODO: Your exception filter implementation
}
}
And add your filter to application
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);
app.useGlobalFilters(new ErrorFilter(), new GoogleRecaptchaFilter());
await app.listen(3000);
}
bootstrap();
Enjoy!