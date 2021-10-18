Google recaptcha module

The NestJS module to protect your endpoints via google recaptcha.

Supported for HTTP and GraphQL NestJS applications.

Usage example here

Installation

$ npm i /google-recaptcha

Configuration

Configuration for REST application

({ imports: [ GoogleRecaptchaModule.forRoot({ secretKey: process.env.GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY, response: req => req.headers.recaptcha, skipIf: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' , network: GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Recaptcha, }) ], }) export class AppModule { }

Configuration for reCAPTCHA V3

({ imports: [ GoogleRecaptchaModule.forRoot({ secretKey: process.env.GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY, response: ( req: IncomingMessage ) => (req.headers.recaptcha || '' ).toString(), skipIf: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' , actions: [ 'SignUp' , 'SignIn' ], score: 0.8 , }) ], }) export class AppModule { }

Tip: header names transforming to lower case.

For example: If you send 'Recaptcha' header then use (req) => req.headers.recaptcha

Configuration options

Property Description secretKey Required.

Type: string

Google recaptcha secret key response Required.

Type: (request) => string

Function that returns response (recaptcha token) by request skipIf Optional.

Type: boolean | (request) => boolean \| Promise<boolean>

Function that returns true if you allow the request to skip the recaptcha verification. Useful for involing other check methods (e.g. custom privileged API key) or for development or testing network Optional.

Type: GoogleRecaptchaNetwork | boolean

Default: GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Google

If your server has trouble connecting to https://google.com then you can set networks:

GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Google = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify'

GoogleRecaptchaNetwork.Recaptcha = 'https://recaptcha.net/recaptcha/api/siteverify'

or set any api url applicationType Deprecated. Module detects it automatically from execution context. Optional.

Type: ApplicationType

Application type affect on type of request argument on response provider function

Context types:

http - (req: express.Request \| fastify.Request) => string \| Promise<string>

graphql - (req: http.IncommingMessage) => string \| Promise<string> agent Deprecated. Use axiosConfig option

Optional.

Type: https.Agent

If you need to use an agent score Optional.

Type: number | (score: number) => boolean

Score validator for reCAPTCHA v3.

number - minimum available score.

(score: number) => boolean - function with custom validation rules. actions Optional.

Type: string[]

Available action list for reCAPTCHA v3.

You can make this check stricter by passing the action property parameter to @Recaptcha(...) decorator. axiosConfig Optional.

Type: AxiosRequestConfig

Allows to setup proxy, response timeout, https agent etc...

If you want import configs from your ConfigService via custom getter function that will return GoogleRecaptchaModuleOptions object.

({ imports: [ GoogleRecaptchaModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useFactory: ( configService: ConfigService ) => configService.googleRecaptchaOptions, inject: [ConfigService], }) ], }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

() export class SomeService { constructor ( private readonly recaptchaValidator: GoogleRecaptchaValidator ) { } async someAction(recaptchaToken: string ): Promise < void > { const result = await this .recaptchaValidator.validate({ response: recaptchaToken, score: 0.8 , action: 'SomeAction' , }); if (!result.success) { throw new GoogleRecaptchaException(result.errors); } } }

Guard

Use @Recaptcha decorator to protect your endpoints.

( 'feedback' ) export class FeedbackController { () ( 'send' ) async send(): Promise < any > { } }

You can override default property that contain recaptcha for specific endpoint.

( 'feedback' ) export class FeedbackController { ({response: req => req.body.recaptha}) ( 'send' ) async send(): Promise < any > { } }

Also you can override recaptcha v3 options.

( 'feedback' ) export class FeedbackController { ({response: req => req.body.recaptha, action: 'Send' , score: 0.8 }) ( 'send' ) async send(): Promise < any > { } }

Get verification result

( 'feedback' ) export class FeedbackController { () ( 'send' ) async send( () recaptchaResult: GoogleRecaptchaValidationResult): Promise < any > { console .log( `Action: ${recaptchaResult.action} Score: ${recaptchaResult.score} ` ); } }

If you want use google recaptcha guard in combination with another guards then you can use @UseGuards decorator.

( 'feedback' ) export class FeedbackController { ({action: 'Send' , score: 0.8 }) (Guard1, GoogleRecaptchaGuard, Guard2) ( 'send' ) async send(): Promise < any > { } }

GraphQL guard

Use @Recaptcha decorator to protect your resolver.

() ( of => Recipe) export class RecipesResolver { ( returns => Recipe) async recipe( ( 'id' ) id: string ): Promise <Recipe> { } }

You can override default property that contain recaptcha for specific query, mutation or subscription.

() ( of => Recipe) export class RecipesResolver { ( returns => Recipe) async recipe( ( 'id' ) id: string ): Promise <Recipe> { } ({response: ( req: IncomingMessage ) => (req.headers[ 'x-recaptcha' ] || '' ).toString()}) ( returns => [Recipe]) recipes( () recipesArgs: RecipesArgs): Promise <Recipe[]> { } }

Error handling

Google recaptcha guard will throw GoogleRecaptchaException on error.

GoogleRecaptchaException

GoogleRecaptchaException has data with google recaptcha error codes.

GoogleRecaptchaException ← HttpException ← Error .

GoogleRecaptchaNetworkException

GoogleRecaptchaNetworkException has error code ErrorCode.NetworkError .

GoogleRecaptchaNetworkException ← GoogleRecaptchaException

You can handle it via ExceptionFilter.

Example exception filter implementation.

(GoogleRecaptchaException) export class GoogleRecaptchaFilter implements ExceptionFilter { catch (exception: GoogleRecaptchaException, host: ArgumentsHost): any { } }

And add your filter to application

async function bootstrap ( ) { const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule); app.useGlobalFilters( new ErrorFilter(), new GoogleRecaptchaFilter()); await app.listen( 3000 ); } bootstrap();

Enjoy!