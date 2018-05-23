@nestjsx/api-verion has been designed to quickly help you with the access logic if you're using
global prefix in your application and want to restrict an access to different API endpoints with different API versions. For now it works with
Express and
Fastify adapters.
npm i @nestjsx/api-version --save
global prefix in your bootstrap file
import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core';
import { ApplicationModule } from './app.module';
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(ApplicationModule);
app.setGlobalPrefix('v1'); // <-- here
await app.listen(3000);
}
bootstrap();
ApiVersionGuard in app module
import { ApiVersionGuard } from '@nestjsx/api-version';
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { APP_GUARD } from '@nestjs/core';
@Module({
providers: [
{
provide: APP_GUARD,
useClass: ApiVersionGuard,
},
],
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
ApiVersion decorator in your controller
import { ApiVersion } from '@nestjsx/api-version';
import { Controller, Get } from '@nestjs/common';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
@Get()
@ApiVersion()
findAllV1() {
return 'This action will work in all versions';
}
@Get()
@ApiVersion('v1')
findAllV1() {
return 'This action will work in v1 version';
}
@Get()
@ApiVersion('v2')
findAllNext() {
return 'This action will work in v2 version only';
}
}
npm run test:e2e
MIT