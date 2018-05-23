Nest api version (global prefix) guard

@nestjsx/api-verion has been designed to quickly help you with the access logic if you're using global prefix in your application and want to restrict an access to different API endpoints with different API versions. For now it works with Express and Fastify adapters.

Install

npm i @nestjsx/api-version --save

Usage

1. Enable global prefix in your bootstrap file

import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core' ; import { ApplicationModule } from './app.module' ; async function bootstrap ( ) { const app = await NestFactory.create(ApplicationModule); app.setGlobalPrefix( 'v1' ); await app.listen( 3000 ); } bootstrap();

2. Connect ApiVersionGuard in app module

import { ApiVersionGuard } from '@nestjsx/api-version' ; import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { APP_GUARD } from '@nestjs/core' ; ({ providers: [ { provide: APP_GUARD, useClass: ApiVersionGuard, }, ], }) export class ApplicationModule {}

3. Use ApiVersion decorator in your controller

import { ApiVersion } from '@nestjsx/api-version' ; import { Controller, Get } from '@nestjs/common' ; ( 'cats' ) export class CatsController { () () findAllV1() { return 'This action will work in all versions' ; } () ( 'v1' ) findAllV1() { return 'This action will work in v1 version' ; } () ( 'v2' ) findAllNext() { return 'This action will work in v2 version only' ; } }

Tests

npm run test :e2e

License

MIT