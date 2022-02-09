A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.
$ npm i --save @nestjs/typeorm typeorm
Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.
Nest is MIT licensed.
This library made migrations and TS types so easy when working with nest. I had great success with it even though it has a few edge cases that have bugs. Not sure if those bugs are typeorm itself or this library. My use case was STI so probably not that common.