openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nestjs/typeorm

by nestjs
8.0.2 (see all)

TypeORM module for Nest framework (node.js) 🍇

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

372K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
knownasilya

Top Feedback

1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

NPM Version Package License NPM Downloads Travis Linux Coverage Discord Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Description

TypeORM module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/typeorm typeorm

Quick Start

Overview & Tutorial

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
February 1, 2021
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

This library made migrations and TS types so easy when working with nest. I had great success with it even though it has a few edge cases that have bugs. Not sure if those bugs are typeorm itself or this library. My use case was STI so probably not that common.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial