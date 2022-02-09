Ilya Radchenko ● Traverse City, MI ● 33 Rating s ● 37 Review s ● Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)

February 1, 2021

Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge

This library made migrations and TS types so easy when working with nest. I had great success with it even though it has a few edge cases that have bugs. Not sure if those bugs are typeorm itself or this library. My use case was STI so probably not that common.