@nestjs/terminus

by nestjs
8.0.3 (see all)

Terminus module for Nest framework (node.js) :robot:

194K

GitHub Stars

385

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications, heavily inspired by Angular.

Description

This module contains integrated healthchecks for Nest.

Installation

@nestjs/terminus integrates with a lot of cool technologies, such as typeorm, grpc, mongodb, and many more! In case you have missed a dependency, @nestjs/terminus will throw an error and prompt you to install the required dependency. So you will only install what is actually required!


npm install --save @nestjs/terminus

Usage

  1. Import the Terminus module
  2. Make sure the additionally needed modules are available to (e.g. TypeOrmModule), in case you want to do Database Health Checks.
// app.module.ts

@Module({
  controllers: [HealthController],
  imports:[
    // Make sure TypeOrmModule is available in the module context
    TypeOrmModule.forRoot({ ... }),
    TerminusModule
  ],
})
export class HealthModule { }
  1. Setup your HealthController which executes your Health Check.
// health.controller.ts

@Controller('health')
export class HealthController {
  constructor(
    private health: HealthCheckService,
    private db: TypeOrmHealthIndicator,
  ) {}

  @Get()
  @HealthCheck()
  readiness() {
    return this.health.check([
      async () => this.db.pingCheck('database', { timeout: 300 }),
    ]);
  }
}

If everything is set up correctly, you can access the healthcheck on http://localhost:3000/health.

{
  "status": "ok",
  "info": {
    "database": {
      "status": "up"
    }
  },
  "details": {
    "database": {
      "status": "up"
    }
  }
}

For more information, see docs. You can find more samples in the samples/ folder of this repository.

Contribute

In order to get started, first read through our Contributing guidelines.

Setup

Setup the development environment by following these instructions:

  1. Fork & Clone the repository
  2. Install the dependencies
npm install

# To rebuild the project, run
npm run build

Test

For unit testing run the following command:

npm run test

For e2e testing, make sure you have docker installed

docker-compose up -d
npm run test:e2e

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

