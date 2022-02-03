A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications, heavily inspired by Angular.

Description

This module contains integrated healthchecks for Nest.

Installation

@nestjs/terminus integrates with a lot of cool technologies, such as typeorm , grpc , mongodb , and many more! In case you have missed a dependency, @nestjs/terminus will throw an error and prompt you to install the required dependency. So you will only install what is actually required!

npm install --save @nestjs/terminus

Usage

Import the Terminus module Make sure the additionally needed modules are available to (e.g. TypeOrmModule ), in case you want to do Database Health Checks.

({ controllers: [HealthController], imports:[ TypeOrmModule.forRoot({ ... }), TerminusModule ], }) export class HealthModule { }

Setup your HealthController which executes your Health Check.

( 'health' ) export class HealthController { constructor ( private health: HealthCheckService, private db: TypeOrmHealthIndicator, ) {} () () readiness() { return this .health.check([ async () => this .db.pingCheck( 'database' , { timeout: 300 }), ]); } }

If everything is set up correctly, you can access the healthcheck on http://localhost:3000/health .

{ "status" : "ok" , "info" : { "database" : { "status" : "up" } }, "details" : { "database" : { "status" : "up" } } }

For more information, see docs. You can find more samples in the samples/ folder of this repository.

Contribute

In order to get started, first read through our Contributing guidelines.

Setup

Setup the development environment by following these instructions:

Fork & Clone the repository Install the dependencies

npm install npm run build

Test

For unit testing run the following command:

npm run test

For e2e testing, make sure you have docker installed

docker-compose up -d npm run test :e2e

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

License

Nest is MIT licensed.