@nestjs/schematics

by nestjs
8.0.5 (see all)

Nest architecture element generation based on Angular schematics 🎬

Popularity

Downloads/wk

746K

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Description

The Nest CLI is a command-line interface tool that helps you to initialize, develop, and maintain your Nest applications. It assists in multiple ways, including scaffolding the project, serving it in development mode, and building and bundling the application for production distribution. It embodies best-practice architectural patterns to encourage well-structured apps. Read more here.

Installation

$ npm install -g @nestjs/schematics

Usage

Learn more in the official documentation.

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

100
5 months ago

