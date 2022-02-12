A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

The Nest CLI is a command-line interface tool that helps you to initialize, develop, and maintain your Nest applications. It assists in multiple ways, including scaffolding the project, serving it in development mode, and building and bundling the application for production distribution. It embodies best-practice architectural patterns to encourage well-structured apps. Read more here.

Installation

$ npm install -g /schematics

Usage

Learn more in the official documentation.

License

Nest is MIT licensed.