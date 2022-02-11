openbase logo
@nestjs/platform-fastify

by nestjs
8.2.3 (see all)

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

94.5K

GitHub Stars

44.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

334

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MVC Framework

Reviews

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

NPM Version Package License NPM Downloads CircleCI Coverage Discord Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Support us

Description

Nest is a framework for building efficient, scalable Node.js server-side applications. It uses modern JavaScript, is built with TypeScript (preserves compatibility with pure JavaScript) and combines elements of OOP (Object Oriented Programming), FP (Functional Programming), and FRP (Functional Reactive Programming).

Under the hood, Nest makes use of Express, but also, provides compatibility with a wide range of other libraries, like e.g. Fastify, allowing for easy use of the myriad third-party plugins which are available.

Philosophy

In recent years, thanks to Node.js, JavaScript has become the “lingua franca” of the web for both front and backend applications, giving rise to awesome projects like Angular, React and Vue which improve developer productivity and enable the construction of fast, testable, extensible frontend applications. However, on the server-side, while there are a lot of superb libraries, helpers and tools for Node, none of them effectively solve the main problem - the architecture.

Nest aims to provide an application architecture out of the box which allows for effortless creation of highly testable, scalable, loosely coupled and easily maintainable applications. The architecture is heavily inspired by Angular.

Getting started

Questions

For questions and support please use the official Discord channel. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Consulting

With official support, you can get expert help straight from Nest core team. We provide dedicated technical support, migration strategies, advice on best practices (and design decisions), PR reviews, and team augmentation. Read more about support here.

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

Principal Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Sponsors

Backers

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

