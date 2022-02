A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Passport utilities module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/passport passport

Quick Start

Overview & Tutorial

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.