@nestjs/mapped-types

by nestjs
1.0.1 (see all)

Configuration module for Nest framework (node.js) 🐺

Downloads/wk

722K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Mapped Types module for Nest used by the @nestjs/graphql and @nestjs/swagger packages.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/mapped-types

Quick Start

As you build out features, it's often useful to construct variants on a base entity type. A good example of such a variant is a Data Transfer Object (DTO). A Data Transfer Object is an object that is used to encapsulate data, and send it from one part of your application to another. DTO’s help us define the input and output interfaces of our system.

Let's imagine a real-world example, where we typically need to build both a create and update variations for the same entity type.

The create variant may require all fields, while the update variant may make all fields optional. Not to mention, both these types can also be variants of an entity type (to some extent).

That's a lot of redundant code!

Thus, NestJS now provides several utility functions that perform type transformations to help us avoid doing this, and make life a little bit easier.

Available mapped types:

  • PartialType - returns a type (class) with all the properties of the input type set to optional (requirement: at least 1 validation decorator applied to each property)
  • PickType - constructs a new type (class) by picking a set of properties from an input type
  • OmitType - constructs a type by picking all properties from an input type and then removing a particular set of keys
  • IntersectionType - combines two types into one new type (class)

Read more in this article.

Nest is MIT licensed.

