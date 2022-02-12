A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

JWT utilities module for Nest based on the jsonwebtoken package.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/jwt

Usage

Import JwtModule :

({ imports: [JwtModule.register({ secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret' })], providers: [...], }) export class AuthModule {}

Inject JwtService :

() export class AuthService { constructor ( private readonly jwtService: JwtService ) {} }

Secret / Encryption Key options

If you want to control secret and key management dynamically you can use the secretOrKeyProvider function for that purpose.

JwtModule.register({ secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret' , publicKey: '...' , privateKey: '...' , secretOrKeyProvider: ( requestType: JwtSecretRequestType, tokenOrPayload: string | Object | Buffer, verifyOrSignOrOptions?: jwt.VerifyOptions | jwt.SignOptions ) => { switch (requestType) { case JwtSecretRequestType.SIGN: return 'privateKey' ; case JwtSecretRequestType.VERIFY: return 'publicKey' ; default : return 'hard!to-guess_secret' ; } }, });

Async options

Quite often you might want to asynchronously pass your module options instead of passing them beforehand. In such case, use registerAsync() method, that provides a couple of various ways to deal with async data.

1. Use factory

JwtModule.registerAsync({ useFactory: () => ({ secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret' }) });

Obviously, our factory behaves like every other one (might be async and is able to inject dependencies through inject ).

JwtModule.registerAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useFactory: async (configService: ConfigService) => ({ secret: configService.get< string >( 'SECRET' ), }), inject: [ConfigService], }),

2. Use class

JwtModule.registerAsync({ useClass: JwtConfigService });

Above construction will instantiate JwtConfigService inside JwtModule and will leverage it to create options object.

class JwtConfigService implements JwtOptionsFactory { createJwtOptions(): JwtModuleOptions { return { secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret' }; } }

3. Use existing

JwtModule.registerAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useExisting: ConfigService, }),

It works the same as useClass with one critical difference - JwtModule will lookup imported modules to reuse already created ConfigService , instead of instantiating it on its own.

API Spec

The JwtService uses jsonwebtoken underneath.

jwtService.sign(payload: string | Object | Buffer, options?: JwtSignOptions): string

The sign method is an implementation of jsonwebtoken .sign() . Differing from jsonwebtoken it also allows an additional secret , privateKey , and publicKey properties on options to override options passed in from the module. It only overrides the secret , publicKey or privateKey though not a secretOrKeyProvider .

jwtService.signAsync(payload: string | Object | Buffer, options?: JwtSignOptions): Promise\<string>

The asynchronous .sign() method.

jwtService.verify\(token: string, options?: JwtVerifyOptions): T

The verify method is an implementation of jsonwebtoken .verify() . Differing from jsonwebtoken it also allows an additional secret , privateKey , and publicKey properties on options to override options passed in from the module. It only overrides the secret , publicKey or privateKey though not a secretOrKeyProvider .

The asynchronous .verify() method.

jwtService.decode(token: string, options: DecodeOptions): object | string

The decode method is an implementation of jsonwebtoken .decode() .

The JwtModule takes an options object:

secret is either a string, buffer, or object containing the secret for HMAC algorithms

is either a string, buffer, or object containing the secret for HMAC algorithms secretOrKeyProvider function with the following signature (requestType, tokenOrPayload, options?) => jwt.Secret (allows generating either secrets or keys dynamically)

function with the following signature (allows generating either secrets or keys dynamically) signOptions read more

read more privateKey PEM encoded private key for RSA and ECDSA with passphrase an object { key, passphrase } read more

PEM encoded private key for RSA and ECDSA with passphrase an object read more publicKey PEM encoded public key for RSA and ECDSA

PEM encoded public key for RSA and ECDSA verifyOptions read more

read more secretOrPrivateKey (DEPRECATED!) read more

