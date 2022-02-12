A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.
JWT utilities module for Nest based on the jsonwebtoken package.
$ npm i --save @nestjs/jwt
Import
JwtModule:
@Module({
imports: [JwtModule.register({ secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret' })],
providers: [...],
})
export class AuthModule {}
Inject
JwtService:
@Injectable()
export class AuthService {
constructor(private readonly jwtService: JwtService) {}
}
If you want to control secret and key management dynamically you can use the
secretOrKeyProvider function for that purpose.
JwtModule.register({
/* Secret has precedence over keys */
secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret',
/* public key used in asymmetric algorithms (required if non other secrets present) */
publicKey: '...',
/* private key used in asymmetric algorithms (required if non other secrets present) */
privateKey: '...',
/* Dynamic key provider has precedence over static secret or pub/private keys */
secretOrKeyProvider: (
requestType: JwtSecretRequestType,
tokenOrPayload: string | Object | Buffer,
verifyOrSignOrOptions?: jwt.VerifyOptions | jwt.SignOptions
) => {
switch (requestType) {
case JwtSecretRequestType.SIGN:
// retrieve signing key dynamically
return 'privateKey';
case JwtSecretRequestType.VERIFY:
// retrieve public key for verification dynamically
return 'publicKey';
default:
// retrieve secret dynamically
return 'hard!to-guess_secret';
}
},
});
Quite often you might want to asynchronously pass your module options instead of passing them beforehand. In such case, use
registerAsync() method, that provides a couple of various ways to deal with async data.
1. Use factory
JwtModule.registerAsync({
useFactory: () => ({
secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret'
})
});
Obviously, our factory behaves like every other one (might be
async and is able to inject dependencies through
inject).
JwtModule.registerAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: async (configService: ConfigService) => ({
secret: configService.get<string>('SECRET'),
}),
inject: [ConfigService],
}),
2. Use class
JwtModule.registerAsync({
useClass: JwtConfigService
});
Above construction will instantiate
JwtConfigService inside
JwtModule and will leverage it to create options object.
class JwtConfigService implements JwtOptionsFactory {
createJwtOptions(): JwtModuleOptions {
return {
secret: 'hard!to-guess_secret'
};
}
}
3. Use existing
JwtModule.registerAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useExisting: ConfigService,
}),
It works the same as
useClass with one critical difference -
JwtModule will lookup imported modules to reuse already created
ConfigService, instead of instantiating it on its own.
The
JwtService uses jsonwebtoken underneath.
The sign method is an implementation of jsonwebtoken
.sign(). Differing from jsonwebtoken it also allows an additional
secret,
privateKey, and
publicKey properties on
options to override options passed in from the module. It only overrides the
secret,
publicKey or
privateKey though not a
secretOrKeyProvider.
The asynchronous
.sign() method.
The verify method is an implementation of jsonwebtoken
.verify(). Differing from jsonwebtoken it also allows an additional
secret,
privateKey, and
publicKey properties on
options to override options passed in from the module. It only overrides the
secret,
publicKey or
privateKey though not a
secretOrKeyProvider.
The asynchronous
.verify() method.
The decode method is an implementation of jsonwebtoken
.decode().
The
JwtModule takes an
options object:
secret is either a string, buffer, or object containing the secret for HMAC algorithms
secretOrKeyProvider function with the following signature
(requestType, tokenOrPayload, options?) => jwt.Secret (allows generating either secrets or keys dynamically)
signOptions read more
privateKey PEM encoded private key for RSA and ECDSA with passphrase an object
{ key, passphrase } read more
publicKey PEM encoded public key for RSA and ECDSA
verifyOptions read more
secretOrPrivateKey (DEPRECATED!) read more
