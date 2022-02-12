A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

GraphQL is a powerful query language for APIs and a runtime for fulfilling those queries with your existing data. It's an elegant approach that solves many problems typically found with REST APIs. For background, we suggest reading this comparison between GraphQL and REST. GraphQL combined with TypeScript helps you develop better type safety with your GraphQL queries, giving you end-to-end typing.

Quick Start

Overview & Tutorial

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.