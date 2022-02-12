openbase logo
@nestjs/graphql

by nestjs
9.1.2 (see all)

GraphQL (TypeScript) module for Nest framework (node.js) 🍷

Popularity

Downloads/wk

234K

GitHub Stars

970

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Description

GraphQL is a powerful query language for APIs and a runtime for fulfilling those queries with your existing data. It's an elegant approach that solves many problems typically found with REST APIs. For background, we suggest reading this comparison between GraphQL and REST. GraphQL combined with TypeScript helps you develop better type safety with your GraphQL queries, giving you end-to-end typing.

Quick Start

Overview & Tutorial

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

Stay in touch

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

10 months ago

