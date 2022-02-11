openbase logo
@nestjs/core

by nestjs
8.2.3 (see all)

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Description

Nest is a framework for building efficient, scalable Node.js server-side applications. It uses modern JavaScript, is built with TypeScript (preserves compatibility with pure JavaScript) and combines elements of OOP (Object Oriented Programming), FP (Functional Programming), and FRP (Functional Reactive Programming).

Under the hood, Nest makes use of Express, but also, provides compatibility with a wide range of other libraries, like e.g. Fastify, allowing for easy use of the myriad third-party plugins which are available.

Philosophy

In recent years, thanks to Node.js, JavaScript has become the “lingua franca” of the web for both front and backend applications, giving rise to awesome projects like Angular, React and Vue which improve developer productivity and enable the construction of fast, testable, extensible frontend applications. However, on the server-side, while there are a lot of superb libraries, helpers and tools for Node, none of them effectively solve the main problem - the architecture.

Nest aims to provide an application architecture out of the box which allows for effortless creation of highly testable, scalable, loosely coupled and easily maintainable applications. The architecture is heavily inspired by Angular.

Getting started

Questions

For questions and support please use the official Discord channel. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Consulting

With official support, you can get expert help straight from Nest core team. We provide dedicated technical support, migration strategies, advice on best practices (and design decisions), PR reviews, and team augmentation. Read more about support here.

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

License

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

100
Pumpkin CodesGurugram41 Ratings44 Reviews
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

this should be the first module introduce to the developers who are coming from the background of java, c#, or angular. because it provides a solid structure to follow which is not only easy but scalable to The problem with Node.js is that there is no fixed structure to follow which may be tempting to some developers who are experienced in the node.js. but those who are new to programming or transitioning to Node.js from any other language it is the biggest problem.

1
Sufiane
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Nestjs core is a part of nestjs library which helps to build highly scalable and maintainable server-side code. This adds huge advantage to the pre-existing library and make it really easy to code. The kind of abstraction provided is quite good. People coming from springboot will really enjoy working on this package. Really enjoyed working on it and strongly recommend it.

1
shubham-jangid
Andy Allison9 Ratings1 Review
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant

I've been using the Nest framework to build API's for a while now and it has never let me down in anyway. The structure of the project as a whole is fantastic. There's great documentation a really good community and tonnes of articles and tutorials to get you going. There are great modules for just about every eventuality I've ever needed, they are mostly well documented and well maintained. They make very little breaking changes and updates are at a really nice frequency.

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge

It's a very angulary way to write apps. So if you come from an v2+ angular FE background, you'll probably enjoy writing your backend app in nest js. It kind of reminds me on writing c# apps back in the days, so if you have a background in c#/java it nestjs might be for you,. There aren't that many examples and courses online. It is a bit hard to start out but once you get familiar with the whole concept, you'll have no problem developing your app further.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

We had one team who was from Java background and one who understood Angular application. We wanted to take advantage of node js performance in microservice architecture. We chose Nest js framework and the team were happy that the framework provides similar java or angular folder structure and design patterns like provider, services, repository style. We were happy to see documentation dedicated to microserice usage.

0

