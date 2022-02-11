openbase logo
@nestjs/common

by nestjs
8.2.3 (see all)

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

44.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

335

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5211
Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
5Performant
5Bleeding Edge
5Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Nest is a framework for building efficient, scalable Node.js server-side applications. It uses modern JavaScript, is built with TypeScript (preserves compatibility with pure JavaScript) and combines elements of OOP (Object Oriented Programming), FP (Functional Programming), and FRP (Functional Reactive Programming).

Under the hood, Nest makes use of Express, but also, provides compatibility with a wide range of other libraries, like e.g. Fastify, allowing for easy use of the myriad third-party plugins which are available.

Philosophy

In recent years, thanks to Node.js, JavaScript has become the “lingua franca” of the web for both front and backend applications, giving rise to awesome projects like Angular, React and Vue which improve developer productivity and enable the construction of fast, testable, extensible frontend applications. However, on the server-side, while there are a lot of superb libraries, helpers and tools for Node, none of them effectively solve the main problem - the architecture.

Nest aims to provide an application architecture out of the box which allows for effortless creation of highly testable, scalable, loosely coupled and easily maintainable applications. The architecture is heavily inspired by Angular.

Getting started

Questions

For questions and support please use the official Discord channel. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Consulting

With official support, you can get expert help straight from Nest core team. We provide dedicated technical support, migration strategies, advice on best practices (and design decisions), PR reviews, and team augmentation. Read more about support here.

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

100
Ankit Raj
building for the world
building for the world
13 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Nestjs is the best strictly typed framework to build highly scalable and maintainable server-side code. I have started using it and now it is the default library when comes to javascript and servers. The documentation is beyond good and the community support is extremely good as well. Really enjoyed working on it and strongly recommend it.

2
Sebastian Herrmann
Human person.
Human person.
6 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

A pleasure to work with, albeit sometimes the boilerplate code seems a bit over-the-top for smaller projects.

0
August 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

The best backend framework for Node Js and typescript as far as i know, i have used of lot of them. Easy to use, great doc, new features really often....

0
14 days ago
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
13 days ago

