@nestjs/cli

by nestjs
8.1.5 (see all)

CLI tool for Nest applications 🍹

614K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

78

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

The Nest CLI is a command-line interface tool that helps you to initialize, develop, and maintain your Nest applications. It assists in multiple ways, including scaffolding the project, serving it in development mode, and building and bundling the application for production distribution. It embodies best-practice architectural patterns to encourage well-structured apps.

The CLI works with schematics, and provides built in support from the schematics collection at @nestjs/schematics.

Read more here.

Installation

$ npm install -g @nestjs/cli

Usage

Learn more in the official documentation.

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

100
