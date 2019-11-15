A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.
Azure Database (Table Storage, Cosmos DB and more) module for Nest framework (node.js)
Learn how to get started with Azure table storage for NestJS
For Table Storage
For Cosmos DB
$ npm i --save @nestjs/azure-database
.env file with the following content:
AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING=
IMPORTANT: Make sure to add your
.env file to your .gitignore! The
.env file MUST NOT be versioned on Git.
Make sure to include the following call to your main file:
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') require('dotenv').config();
This line must be added before any other imports!
$ nest generate module contact
contact.dto.ts:
export class ContactDTO {
name: string;
message: string;
}
contact.entity.ts and describe the entity model using the provided decorators:
@EntityPartitionKey(value: string): Represents the
PartitionKey of the entity (required).
@EntityRowKey(value: string): Represents the
RowKey of the entity (required).
@EntityInt32(value?: string): For signed 32-bit integer values.
@EntityInt64(value?: string): For signed 64-bit integer values.
@EntityBinary(value?: string): For binary (blob) data.
@EntityBoolean(value?: string): For
true or
false values.
@EntityString(value?: string): For character data.
@EntityDouble(value?: string): For floating point numbers with 15 digit precision.
@EntityDateTime(value?: string): For time of day.
For instance, the shape of the following entity:
import { EntityPartitionKey, EntityRowKey, EntityString } from '@nestjs/azure-database';
@EntityPartitionKey('ContactID')
@EntityRowKey('ContactName')
export class Contact {
@EntityString() name: string;
@EntityString() message: string;
}
Will be automatically converted to:
{
"PartitionKey": { "_": "ContactID", "$": "Edm.String" },
"RowKey": { "_": "ContactName", "$": "Edm.String" },
"name": { "_": undefined, "$": "Edm.String" },
"message": { "_": undefined, "$": "Edm.String" }
}
Note: The provided entity type annotations represent the Entity Data Model types.
AzureTableStorageModule inside your Nest feature module
contact.module.ts:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { AzureTableStorageModule } from '@nestjs/azure-database';
import { ContactController } from './contact.controller';
import { ContactService } from './contact.service';
import { Contact } from './contact.entity';
@Module({
imports: [AzureTableStorageModule.forFeature(Contact)],
providers: [ContactService],
controllers: [ContactController],
})
export class ContactModule {}
You can optionally pass in the following arguments:
AzureTableStorageModule.forFeature(Contact, {
table: 'AnotherTableName',
createTableIfNotExists: true,
});
table: string: The name of the table. If not provided, the name of the
Contact entity will be used as a table name
createTableIfNotExists: boolean: Whether to automatically create the table if it doesn't exists or not:
true the table will be created during the startup of the app.
false the table will not be created. You will have to create the table by yourself before querying it!
$ nest generate service contact
@InjectRepository(Contact) to get an instance of the Azure
Repository for the entity definition created earlier:
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { Repository, InjectRepository } from '@nestjs/azure-database';
import { Contact } from './contact.entity';
@Injectable()
export class ContactService {
constructor(
@InjectRepository(Contact)
private readonly contactRepository: Repository<Contact>,
) {}
}
The
AzureTableStorageRepository provides a couple of public APIs and Interfaces for managing various CRUD operations:
create(entity: T, rowKeyValue?: string): Promise<T>: creates a new entity.
@Post()
async create(contact: Contact, rowKeyValue: string): Promise<Contact> {
//if rowKeyValue is null, rowKeyValue will generate a UUID
return this.contactRepository.create(contact, rowKeyValue)
}
find(rowKey: string, entity: Partial<T>): Promise<T>: finds one entity using its
RowKey.
@Get(':rowKey')
async getContact(@Param('rowKey') rowKey) {
try {
return await this.contactRepository.find(rowKey, new Contact());
} catch (error) {
// Entity not found
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
findAll(tableQuery?: azure.TableQuery, currentToken?: azure.TableService.TableContinuationToken): Promise<AzureTableStorageResultList<T>>: finds all entities that match the given query (return all entities if no query provided).
@Get()
async getAllContacts() {
return await this.contactRepository.findAll();
}
update(rowKey: string, entity: Partial<T>): Promise<T>: Updates an entity. It does a partial update.
@Put(':rowKey')
async saveContact(@Param('rowKey') rowKey, @Body() contactData: ContactDTO) {
try {
const contactEntity = new Contact();
// Disclaimer: Assign only the properties you are expecting!
Object.assign(contactEntity, contactData);
return await this.contactRepository.update(rowKey, contactEntity);
} catch (error) {
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
@Patch(':rowKey')
async updateContactDetails(@Param('rowKey') rowKey, @Body() contactData: Partial<ContactDTO>) {
try {
const contactEntity = new Contact();
// Disclaimer: Assign only the properties you are expecting!
Object.assign(contactEntity, contactData);
return await this.contactRepository.update(rowKey, contactEntity);
} catch (error) {
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
delete(rowKey: string, entity: T): Promise<AzureTableStorageResponse>: Removes an entity from the database.
@Delete(':rowKey')
async deleteDelete(@Param('rowKey') rowKey) {
try {
const response = await this.contactRepository.delete(rowKey, new Contact());
if (response.statusCode === 204) {
return null;
} else {
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(response);
}
} catch (error) {
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
.env file with the following content:
AZURE_COSMOS_DB_NAME=
AZURE_COSMOS_DB_ENDPOINT=
AZURE_COSMOS_DB_KEY=
IMPORTANT: Make sure to add your
.env file to your .gitignore! The
.env file MUST NOT be versioned on Git.
Make sure to include the following call to your main file:
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') require('dotenv').config();
This line must be added before any other imports!
Note: Check out the CosmosDB example project included in the sample folder
$ nest generate module event
event.dto.ts:
export class EventDTO {
name: string;
type: string;
date: Date;
location: Point;
}
event.entity.ts and describe the entity model using the provided decorators:
@CosmosPartitionKey(value: string): Represents the
PartitionKey of the entity (required).
@CosmosDateTime(value?: string): For DateTime values.
For instance, the shape of the following entity:
import { CosmosPartitionKey, CosmosDateTime, Point } from '@nestjs/azure-database';
@CosmosPartitionKey('type')
export class Event {
id?: string;
type: string;
@CosmosDateTime() createdAt: Date;
location: Point;
}
Will be automatically converted to:
{
"type": "Meetup",
"createdAt": "2019-11-15T17:05:25.427Z",
"position": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [2.3522, 48.8566]
}
}
AzureCosmosDbModule inside your Nest feature module
event.module.ts:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { AzureCosmosDbModule } from '@nestjs/azure-database';
import { EventController } from './event.controller';
import { EventService } from './event.service';
import { Event } from './event.entity';
@Module({
imports: [
AzureCosmosDbModule.forRoot({
dbName: process.env.AZURE_COSMOS_DB_NAME,
endpoint: process.env.AZURE_COSMOS_DB_ENDPOINT,
key: process.env.AZURE_COSMOS_DB_KEY,
}),
AzureCosmosDbModule.forFeature([{ dto: Event }]),
],
providers: [EventService],
controllers: [EventController],
})
export class EventModule {}
$ nest generate service event
@InjectModel(Event) to get an instance of the Azure Cosmos DB Container for the entity definition created earlier:
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectModel } from '@nestjs/azure-database';
import { Event } from './event.entity';
@Injectable()
export class EventService {
constructor(
@InjectModel(Event)
private readonly eventContainer,
) {}
}
The Azure Cosmos DB
Container provides a couple of public APIs and Interfaces for managing various CRUD operations:
create(entity: T): Promise<T>: creates a new entity.
@Post()
async create(event: Event): Promise<Event> {
return this.eventContainer.items.create(event)
}
query<T>(query: string | SqlQuerySpec, options?: FeedOptions): QueryIterator<T>: run a SQL Query to find a document.
@Get(':id')
async getContact(@Param('id') id) {
try {
const querySpec = {
query: "SELECT * FROM root r WHERE r.id=@id",
parameters: [
{
name: "@id",
value: id
}
]
};
const { resources } = await this.eventContainer.items.query<Event>(querySpec).fetchAll()
return resources
} catch (error) {
// Entity not found
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
read<T>(options?: RequestOptions): Promise<ItemResponse<T>>: Get a document.
replace<T>(body: T, options?: RequestOptions): Promise<ItemResponse<T>>: Updates a document.
@Put(':id')
async saveEvent(@Param('id') id, @Body() eventData: EventDTO) {
try {
const { resource: item } = await this.eventContainer.item<Event>(id, 'type').read()
// Disclaimer: Assign only the properties you are expecting!
Object.assign(item, eventData);
const { resource: replaced } = await this.eventContainer
.item(id, 'type')
.replace<Event>(item)
return replaced
} catch (error) {
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
delete<T>(options?: RequestOptions): Promise<ItemResponse<T>>: Removes an entity from the database.
@Delete(':id')
async deleteEvent(@Param('id') id) {
try {
const { resource: deleted } = await this.eventContainer
.item(id, 'type')
.delete<Event>()
return deleted;
} catch (error) {
throw new UnprocessableEntityException(error);
}
}
