qs

@nestjs-query/query-sequelize

by Doug Martin
0.30.0 (see all)

Easy CRUD for GraphQL.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81

GitHub Stars

593

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Nestjs-query Logo

Test Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

nestjs-query

Nestjs-Query is collection of packages to make crud for graphql easier.

Why?

While working on projects in nestjs it was very easy to get up and running with graphql however, there were many patterns that were common between the resolvers. In particular querying, sorting and paging.

Installation

Install Guide.

Docs

Packages

Nestjs-query is composed of multiple packages

  • @nestjs-query/core - Defines all interfaces and utility types implemented by the other packages.
  • @nestjs-query/query-graphql - Package that provides the graphql resolver and decorators for crud endpoints.
  • @nestjs-query/query-typeorm - Package that implements a Typeorm service that can be used by itself or with the graphql resolver provided by @nestjs-query/query-graphql.
  • @nestjs-query/query-sequelize - Package that implements a Sequelize service that can be used by itself or with the graphql resolver provided by @nestjs-query/query-graphql.

