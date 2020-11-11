openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nestcloud/etcd

by nest-cloud
0.7.17 (see all)

A NodeJS micro-service solution, writing by Typescript language and NestJS framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

344

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NestCloud

NestCloud is a Node.js micro-service solution, writing by Typescript language and Nest.js framework.

NPM Version Package License NPM Downloads Travis Linux Coverage Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Install

$ npm install @nestcloud/cli -g

The NestCloud CLI is a command-line interface tool that helps you to initialize your NestCloud applications.

Read more here

Quick Start

CLI

$ nestcloud new nestcloud-app -t consul-app
$ nestcloud new nestcloud-app -t etcd-app

Starter

nestcloud-consul-starter

nestcloud-etcd-starter

Examples

nestcloud-typeorm-example

nestcloud-grpc-example

nestcloud-kubernetes-example

Components

Consul

Consul module.

Etcd

Etcd module.

Kubernetes

Kubernetes client module.

Boot

Get local configurations.

Config

Get & watch remote configurations from Consul KV, Etcd or Kubernetes ConfigMap.

Service

Service registration and service discovery

Loadbalance

Software load balancers primary for rest calls.

Http

A decorator and loadbalance http client.

Grpc

A loadbalance grpc client.

Proxy

A API proxy module.

Schedule

A job scheduler that supports distributed and decorator.

Logger

Logger module based on winston@2.x

Who used

Stay in touch

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

NestCloud is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial