NestCloud

NestCloud is a Node.js micro-service solution, writing by Typescript language and Nest.js framework.

Install

npm install @nestcloud/cli -g

The NestCloud CLI is a command-line interface tool that helps you to initialize your NestCloud applications.

Quick Start

CLI

nestcloud new nestcloud-app -t consul-app nestcloud new nestcloud-app -t etcd-app

Starter

nestcloud-consul-starter

nestcloud-etcd-starter

Examples

nestcloud-typeorm-example

nestcloud-grpc-example

nestcloud-kubernetes-example

Components

Consul module.

Etcd module.

Kubernetes client module.

Get local configurations.

Get & watch remote configurations from Consul KV, Etcd or Kubernetes ConfigMap.

Service registration and service discovery

Software load balancers primary for rest calls.

A decorator and loadbalance http client.

A loadbalance grpc client.

A API proxy module.

A job scheduler that supports distributed and decorator.

Logger module based on winston@2.x

Who used

License

NestCloud is MIT licensed.