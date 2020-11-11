NestCloud is a Node.js micro-service solution, writing by Typescript language and Nest.js framework.
$ npm install @nestcloud/cli -g
The NestCloud CLI is a command-line interface tool that helps you to initialize your NestCloud applications.
Read more here
$ nestcloud new nestcloud-app -t consul-app
$ nestcloud new nestcloud-app -t etcd-app
Consul module.
Etcd module.
Kubernetes client module.
Get local configurations.
Get & watch remote configurations from Consul KV, Etcd or Kubernetes ConfigMap.
Service registration and service discovery
Software load balancers primary for rest calls.
A decorator and loadbalance http client.
A loadbalance grpc client.
A API proxy module.
A job scheduler that supports distributed and decorator.
Logger module based on winston@2.x
NestCloud is MIT licensed.