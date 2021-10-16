openbase logo
@nest-middlewares/method-override

by Wilson Hobbs
6.0.0 (see all)

Common, injectable middlewares for NestJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Coverage Status

Nest Middlewares

Add the most common Express middlewares to your Nest app with one line.

System Requirements

This packages requires the following:

  • Node.JS 8.0.0 or later
  • @nestjs/core and @nestjs/common 6.0.0 or later

Adding Middlewares

Please do not open issues asking to support a middleware – I've tried to make this project really easy to implement and extend. See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on how to create a new middleware, and I'll merge and release it if it meets the contributing guidelines. Thank you for your contribution.

Usage

Take the name of your favorite Express middleware and prefix it with @nest-middlewares/.

$ npm install --save @nest-middlewares/helmet

In your module:

import { HelmetMiddleware } from '@nest-middlewares/helmet'; // (look around in the source code for the exact class name)

@Module(...)
export class MyModule {
    configure(consumer: MiddlewaresConsumer) {
        // IMPORTANT! Call Middleware.configure BEFORE using it for routes
        HelmetMiddleware.configure( /* options as per helmet docs */ )
        consumer.apply(HelmetMiddleware).forRoutes(
            /* your routes */
        );
    }
}

Currently supports:

  • Compression
  • Connect RID
  • Connect Timeout
  • Cookie Parser
  • Cookie Session
  • CORS
  • Csurf
  • Error Handler
  • Helmet
  • Method Override
  • Morgan
  • Response Time
  • Serve Favicon
  • Serve Index
  • Serve Static
  • VHost

