Add the most common Express middlewares to your Nest app with one line.
This packages requires the following:
Please do not open issues asking to support a middleware – I've tried to make this project really easy to implement and extend. See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on how to create a new middleware, and I'll merge and release it if it meets the contributing guidelines. Thank you for your contribution.
Take the name of your favorite Express middleware and prefix it with
@nest-middlewares/.
$ npm install --save @nest-middlewares/helmet
In your module:
import { HelmetMiddleware } from '@nest-middlewares/helmet'; // (look around in the source code for the exact class name)
@Module(...)
export class MyModule {
configure(consumer: MiddlewaresConsumer) {
// IMPORTANT! Call Middleware.configure BEFORE using it for routes
HelmetMiddleware.configure( /* options as per helmet docs */ )
consumer.apply(HelmetMiddleware).forRoutes(
/* your routes */
);
}
}