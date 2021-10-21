A package to manage Node resources from PHP. It can be used to create bridges to interact with Node libraries in PHP, like PuPHPeteer.
It works by creating a Node process and communicates with it through sockets.
Rialto requires PHP >= 7.1 and Node >= 8.
Install it in your project:
composer require nesk/rialto
npm install @nesk/rialto
See our tutorial to create your first bridge with Rialto.
An API documentation is also available.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.