Rialto

A package to manage Node resources from PHP. It can be used to create bridges to interact with Node libraries in PHP, like PuPHPeteer.

It works by creating a Node process and communicates with it through sockets.

Requirements and installation

Rialto requires PHP >= 7.1 and Node >= 8.

Install it in your project:

composer require nesk/rialto npm install @nesk/rialto

Usage

See our tutorial to create your first bridge with Rialto.

An API documentation is also available.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.