ria

@nesk/rialto

by Johann Pardanaud
1.4.0 (see all)

Manage Node resources with PHP

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Rialto

PHP Version Composer Version Node Version NPM Version Build Status

A package to manage Node resources from PHP. It can be used to create bridges to interact with Node libraries in PHP, like PuPHPeteer.

It works by creating a Node process and communicates with it through sockets.

Requirements and installation

Rialto requires PHP >= 7.1 and Node >= 8.

Install it in your project:

composer require nesk/rialto
npm install @nesk/rialto

Usage

See our tutorial to create your first bridge with Rialto.

An API documentation is also available.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

