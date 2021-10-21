A Puppeteer bridge for PHP, supporting the entire API. Based on Rialto, a package to manage Node resources from PHP.
Here are some examples borrowed from Puppeteer's documentation and adapted to PHP's syntax:
Example - navigating to https://example.com and saving a screenshot as example.png:
use Nesk\Puphpeteer\Puppeteer;
$puppeteer = new Puppeteer;
$browser = $puppeteer->launch();
$page = $browser->newPage();
$page->goto('https://example.com');
$page->screenshot(['path' => 'example.png']);
$browser->close();
Example - evaluate a script in the context of the page:
use Nesk\Puphpeteer\Puppeteer;
use Nesk\Rialto\Data\JsFunction;
$puppeteer = new Puppeteer;
$browser = $puppeteer->launch();
$page = $browser->newPage();
$page->goto('https://example.com');
// Get the "viewport" of the page, as reported by the page.
$dimensions = $page->evaluate(JsFunction::createWithBody("
return {
width: document.documentElement.clientWidth,
height: document.documentElement.clientHeight,
deviceScaleFactor: window.devicePixelRatio
};
"));
printf('Dimensions: %s', print_r($dimensions, true));
$browser->close();
This package requires PHP >= 7.3 and Node >= 8.
Install it with these two command lines:
composer require nesk/puphpeteer
npm install @nesk/puphpeteer
Instead of requiring Puppeteer:
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
You have to instantiate the
Puppeteer class:
$puppeteer = new Puppeteer;
This will create a new Node process controlled by PHP.
You can also pass some options to the constructor, see Rialto's documentation. PuPHPeteer also extends these options:
[
// Logs the output of Browser's console methods (console.log, console.debug, etc...) to the PHP logger
'log_browser_console' => false,
]
If you use some timeouts higher than 30 seconds, you will have to set a higher value for the
read_timeout option (default:
35):
$puppeteer = new Puppeteer([
'read_timeout' => 65, // In seconds
]);
$puppeteer->launch()->newPage()->goto($url, [
'timeout' => 60000, // In milliseconds
]);
await keyword
With PuPHPeteer, every method call or property getting/setting is synchronous.
The following methods have been aliased because PHP doesn't support the
$ character in method names:
$ =>
querySelector
$$ =>
querySelectorAll
$x =>
querySelectorXPath
$eval =>
querySelectorEval
$$eval =>
querySelectorAllEval
Use these aliases just like you would have used the original methods:
$divs = $page->querySelectorAll('div');
JsFunction
Functions evaluated in the context of the page must be written with the
JsFunction class, the body of these functions must be written in JavaScript instead of PHP.
use Nesk\Rialto\Data\JsFunction;
$pageFunction = JsFunction::createWithParameters(['element'])
->body("return element.textContent");
->tryCatch
If an error occurs in Node, a
Node\FatalException will be thrown and the process closed, you will have to create a new instance of
Puppeteer.
To avoid that, you can ask Node to catch these errors by prepending your instruction with
->tryCatch:
use Nesk\Rialto\Exceptions\Node;
try {
$page->tryCatch->goto('invalid_url');
} catch (Node\Exception $exception) {
// Handle the exception...
}
Instead, a
Node\Exception will be thrown, the Node process will stay alive and usable.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.
PuPHPeteer's logo is composed of:
Thanks to Laravel News for picking the icons and colors of the logo.