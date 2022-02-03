An extension of the Apollo 3.0 cache that provides extensions to the Apollo cache including:
time-to-live (TTL) support.
npm install @nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies
Type-based TTLs are useful when you want to specify requirements on how long an instance of a specific type should live in the cache before it becomes stale and unusable. When an entity is attempted to be read from the cache, it will be lazily evicted if it has been in the cache longer than it's TTL duration (specified in milliseconds) and will trigger any queries watching that data to rerun in order to fetch new data.
import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';
const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
typePolicies: {...},
invalidationPolicies: {
timeToLive: Number;
renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy;
types: {
Typename: {
timeToLive: Number,
renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy,
}
}
}
});
import { InvalidationPolicyCache, RenewalPolicy } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';
const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
typePolicies: {...},
invalidationPolicies: {
timeToLive: 3600 * 1000; // 1hr TTL on all types in the cache
renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy;
types: {
Employee: {
timeToLive: 3600 * 1000 * 24 // 24hr TTL specifically for the Employee type in the cache
},
EmployeeMessage: {
renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy.AccessAndWrite // The TTL for employee messages is renewed when the a message is read or written in the cache
}
}
}
});
|Config
|Description
|Required
|Default
timeToLive
|The global time to live in milliseconds for all types in the cache
|❌
|None
renewalPolicy
|The policy for renewing an entity's time to live in the cache
|❌
|WriteOnly
|Extended cache API
|Description
|Return Type
|Arguments
expire
|Evicts all expired entities from the cache based on their type's or the global timeToLive
|String[] - List of expired entity IDs evicted from the cache
|❌
expiredEntities
|Returns all expired entities still present in the cache
|String[] - List of expired entities in the cache
|❌
evictWhere
|Evicts all entities matching the given filter from the cache
|String[] - List of evicted entities from the cache
{ __typename: string, filter?: FragmentWhereFilter<EntityType> }
The renewal policy for a type TTL determines when the TTL should be renewed, such as when the entity is re-written into the cache from a recent network query.
Invalidation policies codify relationships between different types in the cache. Since the default
InMemoryCache from Apollo is a key-value store, it does not maintain relationships between different cache entities. Invalidation policies introduce event-based (onWrite, onEvict) policies between parent/child type entities. Read more about the background for invalidation policies in our blog post.
import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';
const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
typePolicies: {...},
invalidationPolicies: {
types: {
Typename: {
PolicyEvent: {
Typename: (PolicyActionCacheOperation, PolicyActionEntity) => {}
__default: (PolicyActionCacheOperation, DefaultPolicyActionEntity) => {}
},
}
}
}
});
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from "@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies";
export default new ApolloClient({
uri: "http://localhost:4000",
cache: new InvalidationPolicyCache({
typePolicies: {...},
invalidationPolicies: {
types: {
DeleteEmployeeResponse: {
// Delete an entity from the cache when it is deleted on the server
onWrite: {
Employee: ({ evict, readField }, { id, ref, parent: { variables } }) => {
if (parent.variables.employeeId === readField('id', ref)) {
evict({ id });
}
},
}
},
Employee: {
// Evict every message in the cache for an employee when they are evicted
onEvict: {
EmployeeMessage: ({ readField, evict }, { id, ref, parent }) => {
if (readField('employee_id', ref) === readField('id', parent.ref)) {
evict({ id });
}
},
}
},
EmployeeMessage: {
// Perform a side-effect whenever an employee message is evicted
onEvict: (_cacheOperations, { parent: { id } }) => {
console.log(`Employee message ${id} was evicted`);
}
},
CreateEmployeeResponse: {
// Add an entity to a cached query when the parent type is written
onWrite: {
EmployeesResponse: ({ readField, modify }, { storeFieldName, parent }) => {
modify({
fields: {
[storeFieldName]: (employeesResponse) => {
const createdEmployeeResponse = readField({
fieldName: parent.fieldName,
args: parent.variables,
from: parent.ref,
});
return {
...employeesResponse,
data: [
...employeesResponse.data,
createdEmployeesResponse.data,
]
}
}
}
});
},
},
},
}
}
})
});
The extended policies are by default triggered for on read, write or eviction of entities in the cache by type. If you want to enable or disable particular support for particular events in your application, this can be done with the extended cache APIs for policy events.
|Policy Event
|Description
|Required
onWrite
|On writing parent entity into cache, perform action for each type under the parent
|false
onEvict
|On evicting parent entity from cache, perform policy action for each type under the parent
|false
|Policy Action Cache Operation
|Description
evict
evict API from Apollo cache
modify
modify API from Apollo cache
readField
readField API from Apollo cache
|Extended cache API
|Description
|Return Type
|Arguments
activePolicyEvents
|Returns all active policy events (Read, Write, Evict)
|InvalidationPolicyEvent[] - List of active policy events
|❌
activatePolicyEvents
|Activates the provided policy events, defaults to all
|void
|...InvalidationPolicyEvent[]
deactivatePolicyEvents
|Dectivates the provided policy events, defaults to all
|void
|...InvalidationPolicyEvent[]
When an invalidation policy event is triggered, it will provide you with all the metadata required about which parent entity triggered the event and which child entity is affected.
|Policy Action Entity
|Description
|Type
|Example
id
|The id of the entity in the Apollo cache
|string
Employee:1,
ROOT_QUERY
ref
|The reference object for the entity in the Apollo cache
|Reference
{ __ref: 'Employee:1' },
{ __ref: 'ROOT_QUERY' }
fieldName
|The field for the entity in the Apollo cache
|string?
employees
storeFieldName
|The
fieldName combined with its distinct variables
|string?
employees({ location: 'US' })
variables
|The variables the entity was written with
|Object?
{ location: 'US' }
args
|The args the field was written with
|Object?
{ location: 'US' }
storage
|An object for storing unique entity metadata across policy action invocations
|Object
{}
parent
|The parent entity that triggered the PolicyEvent
|PolicyActionEntity
{ id: 'ROOT_QUERY', fieldName: 'deleteEmployees', storeFieldName: 'deleteEmployees({}), ref: { __ref: 'ROOT_QUERY' }, variables: {} }'
|Default Policy Action Entity
|Description
|Type
|Example
storage
|An object for storing unique entity metadata across policy action invocations
|Object
{}
parent
|The parent entity that triggered the PolicyEvent
|PolicyActionEntity
{ id: 'ROOT_QUERY', fieldName: 'deleteEmployees', storeFieldName: 'deleteEmployees({}), ref: { __ref: 'ROOT_QUERY' }, variables: {} }'
Normalized collections introduce ways of accessing and filtering all entities in the cache of a given type. They are useful for scenarios where clients may want to access all entities in the cache of a particular type matching a set of filters like a list of all products to show or all the messages of a conversation. To read more about the motivation for this feature, check out our blog post.
To use normalized collections, enable it in the cache with the collections flag below:
import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';
const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
enableCollections: true,
typePolicies: {...},
invalidationPolicies: {...}
});
Normalized collections introduce 4 new APIs:
useFragmentWhere: A new React hook for filtering a collection of entities by type
cache.readReferenceWhere: A cache API that returns a list of references in the cache for a particular type and filter
cache.readFragmentWhere: The collection filter equivalent of the existing cache.readFragment API
cache.watchFragmentWhere: The collection filter equivalent of the existing cache.watchFragment API
The
useFragmentWhere API allows us to query for a filtered collection of entities by type. It takes two arguments, a GraphQL fragment for the fields to read from the type and an object of all the fields to filter by.
Now our client can filter all entites of a particular type in the cache like
Employee in one operation without having to write any type policies.
import { useFragmentWhere } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';
const { data } = useFragmentWhere(
gql`
fragment EmployeesByTeam on Employee {
id
name
}
`,
{
team: 'Banking',
}
)
If we just want to retrieve all entities in the cache for a particular type, we can omit the filter altogether:
import { useFragmentWhere } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';
const { data } = useFragmentWhere(
gql`
fragment AllEmployees on Employee {
id
name
}
`
)
The
useFragmentWhere API will automatically update the component just like
useQuery when the employees that match the filter change, including when a new employee that matches the filter criteria is added to the cache.
Note:
useFragmentWheresubscribes to data changes based on the fragment name you provide, so to return different data from different calls to the API you will want to use different fragment names.
Normalized collections can be accessed in type policies using the new
cache.readReferenceWhere API.
readReferenceWhere will return a list of references for a given type and filter.
const cache = new InMemoryCache({
typePolicies: {
Query: {
fields: {
readBankingTeam: {
read(_existingBankingTeam, { cache }) {
return cache.readReferenceWhere<Employee>(
{
__typename: 'Employee',
filter: {
team: 'Banking',
},
}
);
}
},
},
},
},
});
In this example, we use the
readReferenceWhere API to construct a type policy that returns all entities of the
Employee type in the cache with a field
team matching the value
Banking. Any number of fields can be used as filters and queries for this type policy will automatically update whenever an employee entity is added, created removed from the cache.