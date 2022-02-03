openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies

by NerdWalletOSS
2.4.1 (see all)

An extension of the Apollo 3 cache with support for advanced cache policies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build

Apollo Cache Policies

An extension of the Apollo 3.0 cache that provides extensions to the Apollo cache including:

  • Type-based time-to-live (TTL) support.
  • Invalidation policies that codify relationships between types in the cache when entities are written or evicted.
  • Normalized collections for accessing and filtering all entities of a particular type

Installation

npm install @nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies

Features

Type Time-To-Lives (TTLs)

Summary

Type-based TTLs are useful when you want to specify requirements on how long an instance of a specific type should live in the cache before it becomes stale and unusable. When an entity is attempted to be read from the cache, it will be lazily evicted if it has been in the cache longer than it's TTL duration (specified in milliseconds) and will trigger any queries watching that data to rerun in order to fetch new data.

Specification

import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';

const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
  typePolicies: {...},
  invalidationPolicies: {
    timeToLive: Number;
    renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy;
    types: {
      Typename: {
        timeToLive: Number,
        renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy,
      }
    }
  }
});

Example Usage

import { InvalidationPolicyCache, RenewalPolicy } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';

const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
  typePolicies: {...},
  invalidationPolicies: {
    timeToLive: 3600 * 1000; // 1hr TTL on all types in the cache
    renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy;
    types: {
      Employee: {
        timeToLive: 3600 * 1000 * 24 // 24hr TTL specifically for the Employee type in the cache
      },
      EmployeeMessage: {
        renewalPolicy: RenewalPolicy.AccessAndWrite // The TTL for employee messages is renewed when the a message is read or written in the cache
      }
    }
  }
});

Extended Type API

ConfigDescriptionRequiredDefault
timeToLiveThe global time to live in milliseconds for all types in the cacheNone
renewalPolicyThe policy for renewing an entity's time to live in the cacheWriteOnly

Extended Cache APIs

Extended cache APIDescriptionReturn TypeArguments
expireEvicts all expired entities from the cache based on their type's or the global timeToLiveString[] - List of expired entity IDs evicted from the cache
expiredEntitiesReturns all expired entities still present in the cacheString[] - List of expired entities in the cache
evictWhereEvicts all entities matching the given filter from the cacheString[] - List of evicted entities from the cache{ __typename: string, filter?: FragmentWhereFilter<EntityType> }

Renewal Policies

The renewal policy for a type TTL determines when the TTL should be renewed, such as when the entity is re-written into the cache from a recent network query.

  • AccessOnly - After first write, the entity in the cache will renew its TTL on read
  • AccessAndWrite - After first write, the entity will renew its TTL on read or write
  • WriteOnly - After first write, the entity in the cache will renew its TTL on write
  • None - After first write, the entity in the cache will never renew its TTL on reads or writes.
Invalidation Policies

Summary

Invalidation policies codify relationships between different types in the cache. Since the default InMemoryCache from Apollo is a key-value store, it does not maintain relationships between different cache entities. Invalidation policies introduce event-based (onWrite, onEvict) policies between parent/child type entities. Read more about the background for invalidation policies in our blog post.

Specification

import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';

const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
  typePolicies: {...},
  invalidationPolicies: {
    types: {
      Typename: {
        PolicyEvent: {
          Typename: (PolicyActionCacheOperation, PolicyActionEntity) => {}
          __default: (PolicyActionCacheOperation, DefaultPolicyActionEntity) => {}
        },
      }
    }
  }
});

Example Usage

import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from "@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies";

export default new ApolloClient({
  uri: "http://localhost:4000",
  cache: new InvalidationPolicyCache({
    typePolicies: {...},
    invalidationPolicies: {
      types: {
        DeleteEmployeeResponse: {
          // Delete an entity from the cache when it is deleted on the server
          onWrite: {
            Employee: ({ evict, readField }, { id, ref, parent: { variables } }) => {
              if (parent.variables.employeeId === readField('id', ref)) {
                evict({ id });
              }
            },
          }
        },
        Employee: {
          // Evict every message in the cache for an employee when they are evicted
          onEvict: {
            EmployeeMessage: ({ readField, evict }, { id, ref, parent }) => {
              if (readField('employee_id', ref) === readField('id', parent.ref)) {
                evict({ id });
              }
            },
          }
        },
        EmployeeMessage: {
          // Perform a side-effect whenever an employee message is evicted
          onEvict: (_cacheOperations, { parent: { id } }) => {
            console.log(`Employee message ${id} was evicted`);
          }
        },
        CreateEmployeeResponse: {
          // Add an entity to a cached query when the parent type is written
          onWrite: {
            EmployeesResponse: ({ readField, modify }, { storeFieldName, parent }) => {
              modify({
                fields: {
                  [storeFieldName]: (employeesResponse) => {
                    const createdEmployeeResponse = readField({
                      fieldName: parent.fieldName,
                      args: parent.variables,
                      from: parent.ref,
                    });
                    return {
                      ...employeesResponse,
                      data: [
                        ...employeesResponse.data,
                        createdEmployeesResponse.data,
                      ]
                    }
                  }
                }
              });
            },
          },
        },
      }
    }
  })
});

Invalidation Policies Cache API

The extended policies are by default triggered for on read, write or eviction of entities in the cache by type. If you want to enable or disable particular support for particular events in your application, this can be done with the extended cache APIs for policy events.

Policy EventDescriptionRequired
onWriteOn writing parent entity into cache, perform action for each type under the parentfalse
onEvictOn evicting parent entity from cache, perform policy action for each type under the parentfalse
Policy Action Cache OperationDescription
evictevict API from Apollo cache
modifymodify API from Apollo cache
readFieldreadField API from Apollo cache
Extended cache APIDescriptionReturn TypeArguments
activePolicyEventsReturns all active policy events (Read, Write, Evict)InvalidationPolicyEvent[] - List of active policy events
activatePolicyEventsActivates the provided policy events, defaults to allvoid...InvalidationPolicyEvent[]
deactivatePolicyEventsDectivates the provided policy events, defaults to allvoid...InvalidationPolicyEvent[]

Policy Action Entity API

When an invalidation policy event is triggered, it will provide you with all the metadata required about which parent entity triggered the event and which child entity is affected.

Policy Action EntityDescriptionTypeExample
idThe id of the entity in the Apollo cachestringEmployee:1, ROOT_QUERY
refThe reference object for the entity in the Apollo cacheReference{ __ref: 'Employee:1' }, { __ref: 'ROOT_QUERY' }
fieldNameThe field for the entity in the Apollo cachestring?employees
storeFieldNameThe fieldName combined with its distinct variablesstring?employees({ location: 'US' })
variablesThe variables the entity was written withObject?{ location: 'US' }
argsThe args the field was written withObject?{ location: 'US' }
storageAn object for storing unique entity metadata across policy action invocationsObject{}
parentThe parent entity that triggered the PolicyEventPolicyActionEntity{ id: 'ROOT_QUERY', fieldName: 'deleteEmployees', storeFieldName: 'deleteEmployees({}), ref: { __ref: 'ROOT_QUERY' }, variables: {} }'
Default Policy Action EntityDescriptionTypeExample
storageAn object for storing unique entity metadata across policy action invocationsObject{}
parentThe parent entity that triggered the PolicyEventPolicyActionEntity{ id: 'ROOT_QUERY', fieldName: 'deleteEmployees', storeFieldName: 'deleteEmployees({}), ref: { __ref: 'ROOT_QUERY' }, variables: {} }'
Normalized Collections

Summary

Normalized collections introduce ways of accessing and filtering all entities in the cache of a given type. They are useful for scenarios where clients may want to access all entities in the cache of a particular type matching a set of filters like a list of all products to show or all the messages of a conversation. To read more about the motivation for this feature, check out our blog post.

To use normalized collections, enable it in the cache with the collections flag below:

import { InvalidationPolicyCache } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';

const cache = new InvalidationPolicyCache({
  enableCollections: true,
  typePolicies: {...},
  invalidationPolicies: {...}
});

Specification

Normalized collections introduce 4 new APIs:

  1. useFragmentWhere: A new React hook for filtering a collection of entities by type

  2. cache.readReferenceWhere: A cache API that returns a list of references in the cache for a particular type and filter

  3. cache.readFragmentWhere: The collection filter equivalent of the existing cache.readFragment API

  4. cache.watchFragmentWhere: The collection filter equivalent of the existing cache.watchFragment API

    useFragmentWhere

    The useFragmentWhere API allows us to query for a filtered collection of entities by type. It takes two arguments, a GraphQL fragment for the fields to read from the type and an object of all the fields to filter by.

    Example Usage

    Now our client can filter all entites of a particular type in the cache like Employee in one operation without having to write any type policies.

    import { useFragmentWhere } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';

const { data } = useFragmentWhere(
  gql`
    fragment EmployeesByTeam on Employee {
      id
      name
    }
  `,
  {
    team: 'Banking',
  }
)

    If we just want to retrieve all entities in the cache for a particular type, we can omit the filter altogether:

    import { useFragmentWhere } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies';

const { data } = useFragmentWhere(
  gql`
    fragment AllEmployees on Employee {
      id
      name
    }
  `
)

    The useFragmentWhere API will automatically update the component just like useQuery when the employees that match the filter change, including when a new employee that matches the filter criteria is added to the cache.

    Note: useFragmentWhere subscribes to data changes based on the fragment name you provide, so to return different data from different calls to the API you will want to use different fragment names.

    Cache.readReferenceWhere

    Normalized collections can be accessed in type policies using the new cache.readReferenceWhere API. readReferenceWhere will return a list of references for a given type and filter.

    Example Usage

    const cache = new InMemoryCache({
  typePolicies: {
    Query: {
      fields: {
        readBankingTeam: {
          read(_existingBankingTeam, { cache }) {
            return cache.readReferenceWhere<Employee>(
              {
                __typename: 'Employee',
                filter: {
                  team: 'Banking',
                },
              }
            );
          }
        },
      },
    },
  },
});

    In this example, we use the readReferenceWhere API to construct a type policy that returns all entities of the Employee type in the cache with a field team matching the value Banking. Any number of fields can be used as filters and queries for this type policy will automatically update whenever an employee entity is added, created removed from the cache.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial