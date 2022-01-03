The next generation Neos CMS interface written in ReactJS and a ton of other fun technology.
This repository follows the same versioning scheme as Neos itself. Release roadmap is available here
That means:
The new interface supports all evergreen (i.e. self-updating) browsers, including: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera and other webkit-based browsers.
In order to get IE11 to work, please switch to CKEditor 4, as CKEditor 5 doesn't support it. But doing so is highly discouraged, so where possibly encourage your editors to use modern browsers.
If you discover bugs in any of the supported browsers, please report them!
The new UI is already included in the base Neos distribution. If you don't have it installed yet, follow these steps:
You need to have Neos CMS 3.3 or newer up & running.
Run the following command:
composer require neos/neos-ui
/neos route.
composer update neos/neos-ui
For trying out the new UI, we recommend you to run the regularily released beta releases.
However, if you want to stay on bleeding-edge, or want to help out developing, you'll
need the
dev-master release. You can install the master release using:
composer require neos/neos-ui-compiled:dev-master neos/neos-ui:dev-master
Please follow the respective guides for contributing on OSX and on Linux.
1) Ensure you have the relevant version installed (see above).
2) Please install Docker for Windows.
3) Run
docker-compose up.
4) Inside
Configuration/Settings.yaml, set the following property for disabling the pre-compiled files:
Neos:
Neos:
Ui:
frontendDevelopmentMode: true
6) Get an overview about the codebase. We've recorded an introduction on YouTube which gets you acquainted with the basics. Additionally, please get in touch with us on Slack in the channel #project-ui-rewrite. We're eager to help you get started!
In order to start contributing on OSX / Linux, follow the following steps:
1) Ensure you have the relevant version installed (see above).
2) We require Chrome as well as the
yarn(https://yarnpkg.com/en/) command and GNU Make(https://www.gnu.org/software/make/) to be installed on your system.
3) The currently supported version of
node is defined in
.nvmrc file. If you have nvm installed, you can just run
nvm install && nvm use from the project directory.
4) Inside
Configuration/Settings.yaml, set the following property for disabling the pre-compiled files:
Neos:
Neos:
Ui:
frontendDevelopmentMode: true
5) Run the initialization script:
make setup
6) Get an overview about the codebase. We've recorded an introduction on YouTube which gets you acquainted with the basics. Additionally, please get in touch with us on Slack in the channel #project-ui-rewrite. We're eager to help you get started!
Please see our guideline on how to write meaningful descriptions for your contributions.
To do the upmerge run the following commands
git checkout 7.0 && git fetch && git reset --hard origin/7.0 && git merge --no-ff --no-commit origin/5.3
# review and `git commit`
git checkout 7.1 && git fetch && git reset --hard origin/7.1 && git merge --no-ff --no-commit origin/7.0
# review and `git commit`
git checkout 7.2 && git fetch && git reset --hard origin/7.2 && git merge --no-ff --no-commit origin/7.1
# review and `git commit`
git checkout 7.3 && git fetch && git reset --hard origin/7.3 && git merge --no-ff --no-commit origin/7.2
# review and `git commit`
git checkout master && git fetch && git reset --hard origin/master && git merge --no-ff --no-commit origin/7.3
# review and `git commit`
|Command
|Description
make clean
|delete all node_modules in every subdirectory.
make build
|Runs the development build.
make build-watch
|Watches the source files for changes and runs a build in case.
make build-watch-poll
|Watches (and polls) the source files on a file share. Should preferably be used when working an a VM for example.
make storybook
|Starts the storybook server on port 9001.
make lint
|Executes
make lint-js and
make lint-editorconfig.
make lint-js
|Runs test in all subpackages via lerna.
make lint-editorconfig
|Tests if all files respect the
.editorconfig.
make test
|Executes the test on all source files.
make test-e2e
|Executes integration tests.
If you are developing inside a virtual machine and you are running the watch command on your local system it is may be needed for you to adjust the live reload optons.
This can be done by putting an
.webpack.livereload.local.js inside the
repository root.
An example file would look like this:
module.exports = {
protocol: 'http',
port: '123',
hostname: 'localhost'
};
The unit tests are executed with jest.
To run the unit tests, execute
make test in your shell.
Adding unit tests is fairly simple, just create a file on the same tree level as your changed/new feature, named
[filename].spec.js and karma will execute all tests found within the spec file, other than that, just orient yourself on the existing tests.
Use
it.only(() => {}) and
describe.only(() => {}) if you want to run a specific test and not the whole test suite.
To setup end-to-end tests locally you have got to do the same things described in CircleCI workflow, namely take the test disribution and
composer install in it, put the right branch into Neos.Neos.Ui folder and run webserver and mysql server with the same config as described in the test distribution's Settings.yaml (or adjust it).
For executing the end to end tests on a Mac with catalina or higher you need to permit screen recording. Open 'System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Screen Recording' and check 'TestCafe Browser Tools' in the application list.
It can happen that end to end tests fail caused by cached sources. So if you change PHP code for instance and don't adjust the composer.json it can happen that your new code change is not used because it is not part of the cache. In this case we need to flush the CircleCI caches manualy.
We have introduced an environment variable called CACHE_VERSION. We need to change the variable to to new timestamp for instance to invalidate the caches.
Environment Variables
CACHE_VERSION and create a new one with the value of the current timestamp
Retrigger the build and it should work.
You only need to trigger the jenkins release with the version you want to release. After jenkins has finished you need release a new version on github.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.