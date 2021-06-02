Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http interceptors.

fetch-intercept monkey patches the global fetch method and allows you the usage in Browser, Node and Webworker environments.

Installation

npm install fetch -intercept

Usage

Note: You need to require fetch-intercept before you use fetch the first time.

Make sure you have a fetch compatible environment or added a appropriate polyfill.

import fetchIntercept from 'fetch-intercept' ; const unregister = fetchIntercept.register({ request : function ( url, config ) { return [url, config]; }, requestError : function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); }, response : function ( response ) { return response; }, responseError : function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); } }); fetch( 'http://google.com' ); unregister();

React-Native Compatibility

Support react-native 0.17 or higher versions.

License

MIT