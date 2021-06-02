Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http interceptors.
fetch-intercept monkey patches the global
fetch method and allows you the usage in Browser, Node and Webworker environments.
npm install fetch-intercept --save
Note: You need to require
fetch-intercept before you use
fetch the first time.
Make sure you have a
fetch compatible environment or added a appropriate polyfill.
import fetchIntercept from 'fetch-intercept';
const unregister = fetchIntercept.register({
request: function (url, config) {
// Modify the url or config here
return [url, config];
},
requestError: function (error) {
// Called when an error occured during another 'request' interceptor call
return Promise.reject(error);
},
response: function (response) {
// Modify the reponse object
return response;
},
responseError: function (error) {
// Handle an fetch error
return Promise.reject(error);
}
});
// Call fetch to see your interceptors in action.
fetch('http://google.com');
// Unregister your interceptor
unregister();
Support react-native
0.17 or higher versions.
MIT