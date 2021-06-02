openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@neorel/fetch-intercept

by werk85
2.4.0 (see all)

Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http intercepts.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

313

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fetch-intercept

Build Status

Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http interceptors.

fetch-intercept monkey patches the global fetch method and allows you the usage in Browser, Node and Webworker environments.

Installation

npm install fetch-intercept --save

Usage

Note: You need to require fetch-intercept before you use fetch the first time.

Make sure you have a fetch compatible environment or added a appropriate polyfill.

import fetchIntercept from 'fetch-intercept';

const unregister = fetchIntercept.register({
    request: function (url, config) {
        // Modify the url or config here
        return [url, config];
    },

    requestError: function (error) {
        // Called when an error occured during another 'request' interceptor call
        return Promise.reject(error);
    },

    response: function (response) {
        // Modify the reponse object
        return response;
    },

    responseError: function (error) {
        // Handle an fetch error
        return Promise.reject(error);
    }
});

// Call fetch to see your interceptors in action.
fetch('http://google.com');

// Unregister your interceptor
unregister();

React-Native Compatibility

Support react-native 0.17 or higher versions.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial