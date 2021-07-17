Neon JavaScript SDK.
This is the JS SDK for the NEO blockchain platform. This project aims to be a lightweight library focused on providing blockchain interactions in the browser.
It is currently in use by Neon.
Visit the docs to learn how to use this library! [Neo2] [Neo3]
npm i @cityofzion/neon-js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@cityofzion/neon-js" />
const Neon = require("@cityofzion/neon-js");
const acct = Neon.create.Account("ALq7AWrhAueN6mJNqk6FHJjnsEoPRytLdW");
Once imported using the script tag, the module is available as a global object
Neon.
console.log(Neon);
var acct = Neon.create.Account("ALq7AWrhAueN6mJNqk6FHJjnsEoPRytLdW");
Find more guides on our documentation website
Please refer to
CONTRIBUTING for development practices.
This repository is a typescript mono-repo using Lerna and Yarn workspaces. Please ensure the following is installed:
lernais optional and only required for advanced operations.
git clone https://github.com/CityOfZion/neon-js.git
cd neon-js
yarn
yarn bootstrap
yarn build
yarn lint
yarn build
yarn dist
yarn test:unit
yarn test:integration
We use Docusaurus for our docs website. The docs are stored in
./docs while the main website and its configuration is in
./website.
cd website
yarn
yarn start