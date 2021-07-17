Neon JavaScript SDK.

Overview

This is the JS SDK for the NEO blockchain platform. This project aims to be a lightweight library focused on providing blockchain interactions in the browser.

It is currently in use by Neon.

Visit the docs to learn how to use this library! [Neo2] [Neo3]

Getting started

Installation

Nodejs

npm i @cityofzion/neon-js

Browser through CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@cityofzion/neon-js" />

Usage

Nodejs

const Neon = require ( "@cityofzion/neon-js" ); const acct = Neon.create.Account( "ALq7AWrhAueN6mJNqk6FHJjnsEoPRytLdW" );

Browser

Once imported using the script tag, the module is available as a global object Neon .

console .log(Neon); var acct = Neon.create.Account( "ALq7AWrhAueN6mJNqk6FHJjnsEoPRytLdW" );

Find more guides on our documentation website

Contributing

Please refer to CONTRIBUTING for development practices.

Setup

This repository is a typescript mono-repo using Lerna and Yarn workspaces. Please ensure the following is installed:

Yarn (a version that support workspaces)

Node (latest LTS aka v8 at time of writing)

lerna is optional and only required for advanced operations.

git clone https://github.com/CityOfZion/neon-js.git cd neon-js yarn yarn bootstrap yarn build

Testing

yarn lint yarn build yarn dist yarn test :unit yarn test :integration

Docs

We use Docusaurus for our docs website. The docs are stored in ./docs while the main website and its configuration is in ./website .

cd website yarn yarn start

License