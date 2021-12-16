This branch is under heavy development during our migration to N3. Please see the master-2.x branch for currently published source code.
Welcome to the NEO•ONE community! We're always looking for more contributors and are happy to have you. Documentation on how to contribute can be found here.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Alex DiCarlo
💻 🐛 📖 🔍 👀 📢
|
Spencer Corwin
💻 📖 👀
|
Daniel Byrne
💻 📖 👀
|
Alex Fragapane
💻 📖 👀
|
Tai Ng
💻 📖
|
davemneo
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
NEO•ONE is MIT licensed.